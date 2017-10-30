Pet ban for owner after dog starvation case

Park Avenue resident Eneka Graham, 31, was sentenced for breaching her duty of care of Lenny who weighed 15.6kgs when the RSPCA took him into custody.

IT'S hard to understand what a starved, fully grown 15.6 kilogram bull arab dog would look like just from hearing those few words.

But the images supplied by the RSPCA give a clear picture of just how thin and neglected Lenny, the bull Arab, was in terms of treatment for health issues that left him weighing the same as a toddler.

"This animal was in a very poor state indeed," Magistrate Jeff Clarke said after looking at photographs submitted in court by the RSPCA of Lenny.

What came as more of a surprise was when the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard, while Eneka Graham was being sentenced for breaching her duty of care of Lenny, was that Lenny's weight increased to that similar to the average 12-year-old boy's (25.3kgs) in only six weeks.

Graham, 31, was charged for failing to provide food and treatment for a diseased or injured animal in her care between November 21-30, 2016.

RSPCA lawyer Jordan Ahlstrand said no one was home when Inspector Clare Gordon attended the Park Avenue residence on November 30 where Lenny was living in response to a report she had received.

"The subject animal, Lenny, broke through the hold of the fence," he said.

"The RSPCA Inspector put Lenny in the car and left a calling card. Lenny was ultimately transferred to the Alma Street Veterinary Clinic."

Mr Ahlstrand said Lenny was emaciated weighing 15.6kgs with his ribs, spine and hips visible.

He said Lenny also had a flea and hookworm infestation and his nails were too long for him to be able to walk properly.

Mr Ahlstrand said under treatment of the vet and on a diet of commercial dog food only, no supplements, Lenny gained almost 10kgs in six weeks - with his new weight after this period being 25.3kgs.

On December 1, Graham surrendered ownership of Lenny to the RSPCA and made admissions about knowing Lenny's health condition.

The court heard Graham had taken over ownership of Lenny from another person who she thought had given him flea and worm treatments prior to the exchange.

She thought Lenny was simply an unwell dog.

"I just hadn't followed up (with the work and flea treatment)," Graham told the court.

She was feeding him mince and pasta, chicken necks and yoghurt.

"Obviously, it wasn't enough," Graham said.

Mr Clarke ordered Graham pay a $1300 fine of which half goes to the RSPCA, plus $917.87 in veterinary costs, $92.90 summons cost and $750 in professional costs.

He also ordered Graham neither own nor purchase another animal for two years, other than the four rats and three mice currently in her care.