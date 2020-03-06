Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire truck, firetruck, file image
Fire truck, firetruck, file image
Offbeat

Pet dog to blame for house fire

by CHANEL KINNIBURGH
6th Mar 2020 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE top floor of a Mangalore house has been destroyed after a pet dog knocked over a burning candle.

Crews from Bagdad, Brighton and Bridgewater attended the blaze on Mountford Drive just before 1pm today.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the top floor of the two-storey house.

Tasmania Fire Service said an investigation found the estimated damage to be between $60,000 and $80,000.

"A pet dog has accidentally knocked over a candle that was alight causing a fire," the statement read.

"The owners were at home at the time of the fire, however this is a timely reminder to ensure that lit candles are not left unattended."

More Stories

Show More
dogs house fire offbeat news pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your choice of seats for eighth Mamma Mia show

        premium_icon Your choice of seats for eighth Mamma Mia show

        News Yet another show announced for the Mamma Mia run... but this will definitely be the final addition.

        Capricorn Coast receives huge overnight falls

        premium_icon Capricorn Coast receives huge overnight falls

        News An 80 per cent chance of rain is predicted from today through to Monday.

        CQ hospitals unfazed by flu season’s early arrival

        premium_icon CQ hospitals unfazed by flu season’s early arrival

        News As the rise of coronavirus coincides with the flu season’s early arrival, some...

        Nominations up for weekend’s CQ Championships

        premium_icon Nominations up for weekend’s CQ Championships

        Sport ‘Every club has swimmers who potentially will set records’