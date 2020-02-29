Pet goat untreated after dog rips its ear off

This pet goat had to be euthanased after a shocking case of animal cruelty. Photo: RSPCA.

This pet goat had to be euthanased after a shocking case of animal cruelty. Photo: RSPCA.

A GRACEMERE man who failed to get treatment for a pet goat after his dog ripped its right ear off, has fronted court on an animal cruelty charge.

The goat had to be euthanased on humane grounds after enduring immense pain and suffering.

Lleyton Pope-Jones, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week to a failing to treat charge under the Animal Care & Protection Act 2001.

Prosecutor for the RSPCA Jordan Ahlstrand told the court that the animal welfare organisation received a complaint about a stray goat on January 29 last year.

The informant advised the goat was missing an ear, the wound was open and it smelt like it was rotting.

Two days later an RSPCA inspector attended Pope-Jones’ Beck Street residence and located the goat.

By this stage the wound was full of maggots.

Pope-Jones approached the inspector and was immediately aggressive, swearing and ­making threats.

He then told the inspector to “take the f---ing goat.”

Pope-Jones informed the inspector his dog had attacked the goat and ripped its ear off two days earlier.

He said he had been cleaning the wound and putting Betadine on it.

He was able to produce the bottle however there were no signs of Betadine around the wound.

Pope-Jones told the inspector he had not sought veterinary treatment because he couldn’t afford it.

The goat was seized and taken to Capricorn Veterinary Surgery.

There it was determined that the tissue where the ear had been was infested with a “large maggot burden”.

The goat was anaesthetised so the vet could examine and clean the wound.

During cleaning the maggots were found to have penetrated deep into the tissue and extended down to the internal ear canal.

The wound was evidently painful.

The goat was treated and the ear wound healed but over subsequent months he developed an infection in his remaining ear as well as a urinary tract infection.

He was euthanased on humane grounds.

Pope-Jones’ lawyer Samantha Legrady said the goat had belonged to his ex-girlfriend.

“When they broke up she left the goat with him,” Ms Legrady said.

“He didn’t know how to look after a goat or what to do.

“He did his best at the time.

“He did try and treat the goat’s ear after it had been attacked by the dog and he didn’t realise how bad the infection was.”

Magistrate Cameron Press said the goat must have ­endured quite a deal of pain and suffering from the injury.

“When I look at the ­photographs, it says to me that it (goat) was crying out for veterinary attention,” Mr Press said.

“It’s just so obvious.

“It really is obvious that this animal should have received treatment as soon as possible.”

Mr Press fined Pope-Jones $1500 and ordered that he pay veterinary and legal costs of $2055.

Pope-Jones was allowed to keep ownership of his staffordshire bull terrier cross dog ­provided he had it desexed within four weeks.

He was prohibited from owning any other animal unless approved by the RSPCA.