Pet owners encouraged to get their fur-friends desexed

Councillor Ellen Smith with Nurse Riley and Bailey the dog.

ROCKHAMPTON cat and dog owners are being encouraged to get their fur-friends desexed with a special 20 per cent discount.

The discount is being offered as part of a program called Operation Wanted.

Now in its sixth year, Operation Wanted is a joint statewide three-month animal desexing campaign driven by RSPCA Qld and supported locally by Rockhampton Regional Council and Capricorn Vet Surgery.

Councillor Ellen Smith, Nurse Teonie, Harry the cat, Dr Sally Anne, Nurse Riley, Bailey the dog and Paul Hagen from RSPCA.

Planning and Regulatory spokeswoman Councillor Ellen Smith said Rockhampton Regional Council was providing a donation to cover the cost of the discount.

“Desexing our pets is an important responsibility we all need to take seriously,” Ms Smith said.

“Rockhampton Regional Council recognises this, which is why we are putting our money where our mouth is and providing a donation to cover the cost of a 20 per cent desexing discount.

“Unexpected litters are time consuming and costly, and none of us want to be responsible for bringing unwanted pets into the world.

“That’s not to mention the impact that feral dogs and cats have on our native wildlife and environment.”

She said the benefits of desexing didn’t stop at unwanted litters.

“Desexed animals live longer, healthier lives,” she said.

“Desexing your animal can also reduce its desire to roam and the risk of some cancers and helps to prevent unwanted behaviours like urine spraying in cats.

“Registration fees for desexed dogs are much cheaper too, so it really is time to take advantage of this discount and make things better for you, your pet, and the community.

“We are halfway through the program now and have 106 discounts registered in our region, which is a little on the low side compared to previous years. Without public events it’s been harder to get the message out so please tell your friends and spread the word.”

To get your discount, visit www.operationwanted.com.au.

Operation Wanted will run until August 31.