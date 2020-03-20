Pet owners urged to vaccinate dogs following Parvo outbreak

Nine month old rescue puppy Patricia is being treated for Parvo at Rockhampton's Torenbeek Veterinary Clinic.

A QUEENSLAND veterinarian is calling on Rockhampton residents to urgently vaccinate their puppies and dogs, with the town experiencing a spike in Parvovirus (Parvo) cases.

Since February, 24 dogs have been struck down by the horrific disease, leaving 13 dead.

In the past three weeks Torenbeek Veterinary Clinic, Frenchville, had seen 16 cases, leading to 11 deaths.

Alma Street Veterinary Clinic have treated five other puppies, while four rescue puppies have also been infected, two fatally.

Paws For A Purpose Founder and veterinarian Dr Mark Kelman said these latest deaths were preventable and more deaths could be stopped if residents act quickly.

PFAP is working with Rockhampton Regional Council to offer eligible residents heavily discounted Parvo vaccinations at Alma Street Veterinary Hospital and Torenbeek Veterinary Clinic.

Vouchers are available from Rockhampton Regional Council for residents with Commonwealth Seniors Health Cards, Pension Concession Cards, Health Care Cards, or those on a Newstart allowance.

The program will run until March 31 or until the vouchers are sold out. Those with dogs in need of multiple vaccinations can be issued with multiple vouchers at one time.

“It is so important we do whatever we can to protect our dogs,” Dr Kelman said.

“The standard cost for these vaccinations is around $100, but now people who need a little extra assistance can get these for as little as $15.

“With increasing numbers of puppies being infected right now with the virus, it shows that these pets have not been fully vaccinated. The highest risk is for puppies that have not had their 16-week vaccination or are younger than 16 weeks and haven’t been vaccinated in the past month.”