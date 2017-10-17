PETA hits out at CQ's council's $10 cat bounty

Banana Shire Council are introducing a bounty on ferals cats, in a bid to reduce the escalating numbers of the pest in rural areas.

PEOPLE for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has hit out against Banana Shire Council after announcing they would offer a bounty on feral cats.

It was revealed last week that a $10 reward would be given for a cat's scalp and $5 for a kitten's after a rise in feral cats across the shire.

Banana Shire Council sparked great debate over the issue.

The animal welfare organisation is currently negotiating with an outdoor advertiser to establish a billboard not far from Banana Shire Council's headquarters in Biloela.

PETA said they would urge residents to keep their cat indoors in order to keep them safe of being scalped.

"In addition to being at risk of being tortured and killed by cruel people wanting to collect money for their scalps, cats who are allowed to roam outdoors risk being hit by cars, being poisoned, contracting fatal diseases, and becoming lost,” a spokesperson said.

Associate Director of Campaigns at PETA, Ashley Fruno said it is not safe for residents to let their animals outside while they were unattended.

"Feral cats who are shot or poisoned suffer in the same way and feel the same pain that our companion feline friends would,” she said.

"The only real solution to Australia's feral cat problem is to embark on a widespread sterilisation campaign, whereby funds are directed towards immune-contraceptive solutions that will humanely and effectively decrease homeless-cat populations.”

The Morning Bulletin have sought a response from Banana Shire Council.

Banana Shire Council Mayor Cr Nev G Ferrier declined to comment.