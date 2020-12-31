Pete Evans’ bizarre new virus plea

After being banned from Facebook for “harmful” posts about COVID-19, the disgraced chef has taken to Instagram to continue posting conspiracy theories.

After being banned from Facebook for “harmful” posts about COVID-19, the disgraced chef has taken to Instagram to continue posting conspiracy theories.

Disgraced celebrity chef Pete Evans has returned to social media to share a bunch of controversial messages to his fans.

It comes after he was banned from Facebook for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 47-year-old has seen his career nosedive this year, with over a dozen sponsors dropping him, and losing his spot on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here.

But despite the heavy backlash he has faced, Evans has continued his effort to get his message across.

The chef took to Instagram this week to share a post claiming the virus was nothing but a publicity stunt.

He shared a badge with the words "COVID is the flu with a better publicist" written across the front.

Pete Evans uploaded this message on Wednesday. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Where it all went wrong for Pete Evans

He then added a list of the "top lies of 2020".

"I will add one more of my favourite lies of 2020 - 'Pete Evans is a Nazi,'" he wrote.

He was referring to being labelled a neo-Nazi in November after sharing a Nazi meme on social media, which saw his career spiral out of control.

"It is beyond ridiculous that people believed this, but then again … people are wearing masks and being injected for a fake pandemic. Your turn," he wrote.

Evans also made a bizarre statement after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Sydney residents to hold back from kissing on New Year's Eve.

"The clown show continues. This has never been about a virus and it definitely has nothing to do with your health. This is a scam and a hoax. Stupidity and corruption is the virus. #kissoff #scientism."

Pete Evans has faced a bucketload of criticism this year. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Surprise reaction to Pete Evans' Facebook ban

The celebrity also had praise for the group of backpackers who partied at Bronte Beach on Christmas Day, writing: "Great to see Humans enjoying life instead of being told to live in fear of nonsense and lies."

All of these new posts come after Evans' Facebook page was removed from the platform after he was found to be spreading misinformation about the virus.

In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson said: "We don't allow anyone to share misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts. We have clear policies against this type of content and we've removed Chef Pete Evans' Facebook Page for repeated violations of these policies."

Originally published as Pete Evans' bizarre new virus plea