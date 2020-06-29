Pete Evans’ bizarre new virus posts

Former TV personality Pete Evans has posted "there is no pandemic" on his social media accounts.

The celebrity 47-year-old celebrity chef and former MKR host has shared a number of memes that have questioned whether coronavirus was real. This is despite earlier this year him spruiking a $15,000 device that can help with the "Wuhan coronavirus".

One of the recent memes claimed the virus was, "less deadly than the flu". The claim is backed up by scientific evidence.

Pete Evans posted a bunch of memes last night on his Instagram and Facebook channels.

He posted a number of other memes, including one showing a skeleton which read: "Trying to find data that justified the lockdown".

He captioned it: "This one got me soooo good. It is always good to be able to have a good laugh."

Evans also asked his followers: "Is this the biggest scandemic in history?"

While he often shares posts with fringe and discredited views on a number of topics, Evans often stops short of endorsing them himself instead asking his followers to discuss their contents. Predictably, his posts bring a lot of conspiracy theorists out of the woodwork.

One of the questionable posts.

The most inflammatory meme he posted was the one that claimed there is no COVID-19 pandemic. Evans asked his quarter of a million followers whether that claim was, "true or false or somewhere in between?"

This was his most controversial posting of the night.

The meme went on to claim: 'This is Agenda 21 being played out in real life.'

Conspiracy theorists believe that Agenda 21, a 23-year-old non binding UN resolution that suggests ways for governments and non governmental organisation to promote sustainable development, is the linchpin in a plot to subjugate humanity.

Last night, Evans also went on a tirade about autism which some believe is linked to vaccinations, despite evidence to the contrary.

Last month, he claimed he was immune to COVID-19 on Channel 9 current affairs show 60 Minutes - but his statements were edited out of the version that went to air.

Pete Evans on 60 Minutes.

In the full interview, uploaded to his YouTube account, Evans said: "We know there's a flu that goes around, whatever strain or mutation or whatever that is, who knows? I've never had a flu vaccine because I'm not concerned about catching a flu."

He added: "And am I fearful of COVID-19, if I came into contact with anybody (who has it)? No I'm not, because I believe in who I am and my ability to stay as healthy as I can through anything."

Originally published as Pete Evans' bizarre new virus posts

Pete Evans’ post that suggests coronavirus numbers are accurate.

Evans has a large platform on social media.