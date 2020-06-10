Pete Evans upstaged by $10 Bunnings item

Pete Evans has an important update on his 60 Minutes interview to share - but unfortunately, all people cared about was his hat.

The former MKR host was discussing the aftermath of appearing on the Channel 9 show on Sunday evening in an Instagram video, asking his 244,000 followers to ignore the Bunnings cap he was wearing.

But while he talked for over two minutes about the "intense" reaction he's received after sharing his thoughts on the influx of conspiracy theories surrounding the coronavirus pandemic - many were only interested in the corduroy cap plonked on his head.

"Arvo update and please No comments on the hat please, as I am just protecting my skin from the dangerous sun," the 47-year-old had captioned the clip.

Pete Evans didn’t want anyone to pay any attention to his Bunnings hat during a new video shared online. Picture: Instagram / Pete Evans

Despite Evans' pleas, the baseball cap - in the hardware store's signature green colour - appeared to distract many, with some imploring for more detail on his choice in sunsafe headwear.

"Loving the bunnings hat," one wrote, as another agreed saying "I'm loving the cap".

"Bunnings gonna loose their shiz," another said.

"Go the Bunnings," someone else said, adding "sorry, you said not to mention the hat, but it's one of my fav stores lol."

Others simply tagged Bunnings in the post, while many wanted to know how much it cost and if they could still buy one.

"Hat's dope, how can I get one?" a follower said.

While one person cheekily wrote: "Delighted to see a big corporation sponsor your words."

The $10 hat was a limited-edition item that has now completely sold out. Picture: Instagram / Hats Greatest Hits

However, if you've taken a liking to the cap after seeing Pete rocking it, you're going to be severely disappointed.

The $10 item was part of a limited-edition run which saw only 300 available in each Bunnings store across the country in September last year.

"The branded corduroy cap that Pete is wearing was a limited-edition item and was available for sale in our stores in 2019 - so no longer available," a Bunnings spokesperson told news.com.au.

It has proved popular online. Picture: Instagram / Hats Greatest Hits

The headwear, which is adorned with the brand's logo, has become a popular item with millenials after being featured on Instagram account Hats Greatest Hits, which shares pictures of "the best hats this great country has to offer".

Others have shared snaps wearing the cap online, creating a frenzy for the humble hat.

In the past, Aussies have gone wild for a limited-edition Bunnings Fedora that cost just $5.50, with over 1200 photos of people wearing the headgear on Instagram under the hashtag #Bunningshat.

However the choice in headwear has sparked major interest. Picture: Instagram / Pete Evans