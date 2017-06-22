Pete Murray plans show stopping Rocky performance

CAMACHO is Pete Murray's new album, released tomorrow nation-wide.

With over one million album sales to his name, the Byron Bay resident will showcase his new tracks and old favourites on a 32-date national Camacho Tour that will kickstart on July 12 and reach Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel on Thursday, July 20.

Murray acknowledges Camacho offers a different sound to his music.

"I wrote most of the songs myself and the rest I co-wrote with (ARIA Award-winning producer) John Hume, who produced some of the tracks for me as well, but the main is that I wanted to produce most of them myself and I wanted to work with Trials (from hip hop duo A.B. Original), who is really talented and a great guy,” he said.

"I wanted big 'phat' beats and loops on my songs.

"I put some simple garage loops on the tracks and sent the songs to Trials, so he fattened up the tracks and beats for me, and they came out really cool.

"I didn't want to do the same thing that I have done before, I really wanted a different flavour for this album,

"I am really well known for acoustic music and my last album had more of an electronic flavour, but this one has a good combination; there is some acoustic stuff in there, but it's the beats and the grooves what I wanted to enhance, plus really lush sing-along choruses and harmonies.”

Murray said his goal was for the album to be cool, and he feels Camacho has hit that mark.

"It's a hard thing to do, because you could try too hard and go in the opposite direction, that's why I asked for help, specially from the hip hop guys, for fatter beats, because that's what they do best,” he added.

"The songs in Camacho were written with a guitar so I could have easily done a folk album.”

Camacho is sexy, fun and chilled, an evaluation that makes Murray very happy, as that combination is not easy to achieve in an album.

"I did want to make it sexy as well,” he admits.

"The lyrics can be quite sexual and that's not an easy thing to do without being cheesy.

"Take Me Down, the first single, will probably increase the population of this country.”