Peter Andre’s private battle

AUSTRALIAN star Peter Andre begged his wife Emily to leave him as he battled depression after his brother's death.

The 46-year-old star has opened up about his mental health battle, revealing that he first started to get panic attacks at the start of his career in the early 1990s, reports The Sun.

He suffered a much deeper blow in 2012 when his brother Andrew passed away at the age of 54.

In fact, Andre found himself in such a depressive state that he told Emily, who he married in 2015, to leave him.

Peter Andre with his wife, Emily. Picture: Splash News

He explained: "I told her: 'You can either stay and stick with me through this, which I personally wouldn't, or you can go.'

"And she said: 'It's not even a question, we are going to get through it together'."

Andrew passed away from kidney cancer in December 2012 after a 10-month battle with the illness, a spokesman said at the time: "Peter is devastated. He was very, very close to his brother.

"This is the very first family member Peter has experienced losing. He just needs time to grieve."

Peter Andre was close to his brother, Mark. Picture: ITV

Mark was just 54 when he died. Picture: ITV

It was thought that Andrew had been responding well to treatment before his health deteriorated, with a family friend confirming that "everyone was with him when he passed away", adding: "There wasn't one waking minute when he wasn't with somebody."

Andre previously said of his brother's diagnosis: "I was horrified, so shocked, and I broke down.

Peter Andre was never afraid of a topless shot. Picture: Instagram



"The tears were just rolling down my face and I've cried every day since."

The singer revealed that he has been on and off medication and in and out of therapy over the past two decades, admitting that he believes his mental health issues started when his Greek-Cypriot family emigrated from the UK to Australia.

Peter Andre with ex-wife, Katie Price. Picture: Getty Images

Peter Andre and wife, Emily, married in 2015 and have two children together. Picture: Instagram

Aged nine, Andre said he was bullied by both his classmates and teachers, telling The Guardian: "When I moved to the Gold Coast, we were the only ethnic family I knew.

"It was all blond-haired, blue-eyed Australians.

"At school one day they tied me to the fence and took turns throwing stones to see who was going to hit me in the head. I was petrified."

A young Peter Andre was severely bullied after his family emigrated to the Gold Coast. Picture: Instagram

He was also attacked by a stranger and threatened with a knife when he became famous in Australia, with Andre admitting that his panic attacks "stemmed from that fear of being killed".

When asked if he ever wanted to take his own life, he said: "I got to some very dark points where I remember praying to God, please get me through this day, just to get through one more day. That's how bad it got."

Andre shot to fame as a singer in the early 1990s and moves back to the UK, disappearing from the spotlight by the end of the decade.

Peter Andre during his 1990s heyday. Picture: Supplied

However, in 2004 he made a huge TV comeback on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, where he revived his career and found love with former glamour model Katie Price.

The two married in 2005 and welcomed two children together, 14-year-old Junior and 11-year-old Princess.

They split in 2009, with Andre going on to meet doctor Emily, who he married in 2015 and shares five-year-old Amelia and two-year-old Theo with.

IThe Aussie on stage. Picture: Instagram

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.