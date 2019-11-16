Menu
Peter Kuruvita has perfected this beer-battered fish recipe by serving it in all his restaurants over the years.
Peter Kuruvita's best ever beer batter just right for summer

by PETER KURUVITA
16th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
I consider this to be the best beer batter ever! Tried and tested in all my restaurants over the years and a favourite in the bar at Noosa Beach House, this winner recipe has stood the test of time.

I've mentioned using wahoo or mahi mahi fillets in the recipe, but local favourites such as gold band snapper and flathead are just as good to achieve that perfect balance between crispy and succulent. The perfect meal after a day at the beach this summer.

BEER-BATTERED FISH

Serves: 6

INGREDIENTS

Canola, grapeseed or vegetable oil, for deep-frying

400g wahoo or mahi mahi fillet, skin off and bloodline removed, cut into 3 cm thick strips

Lime wedges, to serve

BATTER

3 cups self-raising flour; 2 cups plain flour, plus extra, for dusting; 1 cup cornflour; 100ml vegetable oil; 350ml beer; 350ml water

METHOD

To make the batter, place all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk until a smooth batter forms. It should have the consistency of thick pancake batter. Cover and refrigerate.

Fill a large saucepan or wok two-thirds full of oil and heat to 180C.

Working in batches, dust the fish in the extra flour, then dip in the batter, allowing the excess to drip away, and then deep-fry, turning occasionally, until golden and crisp. Don't overcrowd the pan or the temperature of the oil will drop, making the fish oily. Drain on paper towel.

Serve with a fresh salad or hot crispy chips. Don't forget the lime wedges!

Peter Kuruvita is an award-winning chef and restaurateur at Noosa Beach House. Inspired by his Sri Lankan heritage, Peter has produced two cookbooks and five TV series for SBS Television.

MORE AT noosabeachhousepk.com.au

