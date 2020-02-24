Peter loves a painted parrot

Peter Batey and his feathered friends look forward to the Finch and Parrot Social Club's annual sale

The Bateys are a ‘painted’ family, with her passion for American painted horses and his love of painted finches.

Peter Batey has been breeding birds since he was eight or nine years old in Gosford, NSW.

He moved to Central Queensland at age 16, and stayed on to work as a motor mechanic out in the bush near Gogango.

Mr Batey was one of the inaugural members of Rockhampton’s Finch and Parrot Social Club, which holds its 12th annual sale in March.

Since he retired to Gracemere, he has built new aviaries and taken up the hobby anew.

“I don’t think there is as much interest from young people in town,” he said.

“Country kids have always got their chooks and cattle and horses, but kids in town seem to spend most of the time on their phones.

“I think bird breeding is a good way to get them interested in the science behind genetics.”

In addition to selling their birds, the club members have been raising funds to support efforts in the north of Queensland to rescue and feed threatened species such as the Golden Shoulder Parrot.

While he loves all species - canaries and budgies, and ground birds such as the quail and pheasant - Mr Batey said the painted finches were the prettiest.

He will get a chance to check out what remarkable colour mutations other breeders have achieved when the club’s sale takes place on March 8 at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

A wide range of native and exotic birds will be on show and available for sale, alongside cages, accessories, boxes and seed. The club meets on the third Sunday of each month and new members are always welcome.