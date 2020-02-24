Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Batey and his feathered friends look forward to the Finch and Parrot Social Club's annual sale
Peter Batey and his feathered friends look forward to the Finch and Parrot Social Club's annual sale
News

Peter loves a painted parrot

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
24th Feb 2020 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Bateys are a ‘painted’ family, with her passion for American painted horses and his love of painted finches.

Peter Batey has been breeding birds since he was eight or nine years old in Gosford, NSW.

He moved to Central Queensland at age 16, and stayed on to work as a motor mechanic out in the bush near Gogango.

Mr Batey was one of the inaugural members of Rockhampton’s Finch and Parrot Social Club, which holds its 12th annual sale in March.

Since he retired to Gracemere, he has built new aviaries and taken up the hobby anew.

“I don’t think there is as much interest from young people in town,” he said.

“Country kids have always got their chooks and cattle and horses, but kids in town seem to spend most of the time on their phones.

“I think bird breeding is a good way to get them interested in the science behind genetics.”

In addition to selling their birds, the club members have been raising funds to support efforts in the north of Queensland to rescue and feed threatened species such as the Golden Shoulder Parrot.

While he loves all species - canaries and budgies, and ground birds such as the quail and pheasant - Mr Batey said the painted finches were the prettiest.

He will get a chance to check out what remarkable colour mutations other breeders have achieved when the club’s sale takes place on March 8 at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

A wide range of native and exotic birds will be on show and available for sale, alongside cages, accessories, boxes and seed. The club meets on the third Sunday of each month and new members are always welcome.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pop star fronts Rocky court on drink-driving charge

        premium_icon Pop star fronts Rocky court on drink-driving charge

        News AN AUSTRALIAN pop star has fronted a Rockhampton court on a drink-driving charge.

        Government locked in waiting game with GKI investors

        premium_icon Government locked in waiting game with GKI investors

        News ‘The Government remains committed to doing everything it can to ensure this...

        Man crashes into parked trailer in North Rocky suburb

        premium_icon Man crashes into parked trailer in North Rocky suburb

        Breaking Two vehicles and a trailer have been damaged during an early morning collision.

        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Domestic violence Queensland: Four DVOs breached every hour in the state