Pete's big pay day: It's still sinking in

WHAT A WIN: Pete Comiskey is all smiles after receiving his $100,000 cheque for winning the Willinga Park World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft. Willinga Park/Stephen Mowbray

CAMPDRAFTING: Central Queensland grazier Pete Comiskey has pocketed the biggest pay day of his celebrated career, winning $100,000 at the Willinga Park World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft.

The cattle property owner from Nebo piloted his 10-year-old mare Paris to victory in the four-round competition to collect the sizeable cheque, the $8000 gold buckle and a $6000 custom-made saddle.

"It's obviously very exciting. It's one of the highlights of my campdrafting career,” Comiskey said yesterday on the road to Warwick.

"It's still sinking in that I've won such a big event.

"The people were very hospitable, the setting was magnificent and to catch up with campdraft people from all over Australia and meet a heap of new people... it's just been a fantastic experience.

"We were absolutely stoked to go and if it runs again next year we'll be ready to go again.”

The three-day event is the brainchild of Terry Snow, a passionate campdrafting fan and breeder of the Australian stock horse that is commonly used in the sport.

It had a total prize pool of more than $225,000, a figure not seen before in horse sports outside of racing.

Comiskey first started campdrafting at age eight, and in his illustrious career has claimed an incredible 22 Australian champion open rider titles.

The 47-year-old said he was keen to support the Willinga Park event because of Snow's desire to take campdrafting to "the next level”.

He embarked on the 2500km journey to the New South Wales venue with nine horses in tow, ready to take on the country's best.

Comiskey won two of the four rounds on Paris and registered the top score across the two final rounds to take the title.

"To qualify you had to score in the first and second round and then in the third round you started on zero,” he explained.

"In the third round and the final round, I had a 90 and an 89 to win the draft.”

Comiskey was the 11th competitor out of the gate on Paris but he also qualified on three other horses.

"I had four in the final so I was fairly busy. I was three, 11, 19 and 27 so there was a lot going on,” he said.

"Obviously I knew where I was up to (in the scores) but I basically had to get off one horse and get on the next one, get prepared and pick the right beast and then go and have that round as well.

"I certainly wasn't sitting around waiting for the final result.

"I knew I had it won when the last competitor, No. 38, went out on Saturday afternoon about six o'clock.”

Comiskey also placed fourth and seventh in the prestigious event.

He is now making his way to Warwick to chase a share of the $160,000 prize money on offer in the Campdraft Super Series.