Pete’s sneaky move against 60 Minutes

My Kitchen Rules judge turned conspiracy theorist Pete Evans says he has a plan in place if he's unhappy with his portrayal on 60 Minutes tonight.

Evans, who has courted controversy in recent months for airing fringe views on 5G, vaccinations and coronavirus, sits down with 60's Liz Hayes for an in-depth interview airing at 8:30pm tonight.

The program has already been blasted over the "dangerous" decision to profile Evans given the conspiracy theories he's aired of late.

Pete Evans on 60 Minutes …

… and from his own recording of the interview.

But Evans has already started to leak sections of the interview via his Instagram account, and says he will post the entire, unedited footage to his social media at the same time 60 Minutes starts airing tonight. One preview clip shows that the full, unedited interview footage runs for more than 90 minutes.

It's unclear whether 60 Minutes knew Evans was also filming the interview - the footage he has shared shows him in profile, rather than the close-up front-on shots shown in Nine's promo for the interview.

"Join us for sixty minutes, where we hopefully go deep, and if they don't and make it a sensationalist piece, we will upload the whole interview for you to watch (where we do go pretty deep)," he captioned one clip.

Earlier in the week, Evans said he would release his recording of the interview tonight regardless.

"I have also recorded the whole interview which goes for a couple of hours and will share it with you at the same time as their edited version goes to air. I have no idea how they will edit it, nor do I mind. I invite you to watch and listen to their version and also what was fully recorded from my team," he wrote on Instagram.

News.com.au has approached Nine for comment about Evans' move to air his own version of the interview.

The former host of My Kitchen Rules, who parted ways with Channel 7 last month, this week shared a conspiracy theory that US riots in the wake of George Floyd's death were part of a larger scheme staged by "the elite".

"Do not mistake rioters with protesters, there is plenty of evidence showing you that the riots were instigated by organisations affiliated with the elite," the post read.

Weeks before that, he'd shared a post declaring the coronavirus pandemic was in fact a massive global conspiracy, and that "mass trials" and "executions" of notable coronavirus sufferers were happening behind closed doors.

Coronavirus-afflicted celebs including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Richard Wilkins remain very much alive at the time of publishing.

Originally published as Pete's sneaky move against 60 Minutes