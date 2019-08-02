Menu
Petition falls short in Rocky Council meeting

Jack Evans
2nd Aug 2019 9:42 AM
A PETITION from 31 concerned Bajool residents was heard by Rockhampton Regional Council's Infrastructure Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The petition requested that "Bob's Creek Rd, Upper Ulam Rd and Ulam Connection Rd be graded and maintained twice yearly for the safety of bus students and community members”.

However RRC officers recommended the council assess the roads and carry our works as per usual which is "regular” RACAS (Road Asset Condition Assessment System) and visual assessments to determine the need for repair.

The committee decided in favour of the officers recommendations and will be writing to each petition signature to explain their decision and the road assessment process.

