Petition fires up to save popular Rocky restaurant

ROCKHAMPTON food lovers are still reeling over the devastating news that Sizzler would be shutting its doors forever after closing time on Sunday, March 1.

On Monday Collins Foods Limited, which runs the Sizzler chain, confirmed the closure of the Rockhampton restaurant, saying it would coincide with the redevelopment of the Stockland shopping centre.

A Collins Foods Limited spokesperson said the timing related to changes in the shopping centre tenancy and Sizzler Rockhampton would trade as usual until March 1.

Stockland spokesperson said Sizzler had advised them that they would not be renewing their lease at Stockland Rockhampton.

“Subsequent to this notice from Sizzler, we have decided to make some modifications to that space and look forward to announcing a new retailer and further details in the coming months.”

Despite rumours that a Taco Bell would be opening at the former site, the Collins spokesperson said this would not be happening.

“Collins Foods operates 11 Taco Bell restaurants, nine of which are in Queensland,” the spokesperson said.

“A couple of the Brisbane restaurants did open on a former Sizzler site but there are no plans to open a Taco Bell at Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre.”

Upset with the shock announcement, Rockhampton resident Rachel Titmarsh started a petition on change.org to keep the restaurant open.

“As many of us Rockhampton people have found out, after 31 years trading here, Sizzler will no longer be in Rockhampton from March 2,” Ms Titmarsh wrote on the petition page.

“Stockland Rockhampton have decided they’re ‘redeveloping’ and Sizzler is OUT.

“This is a desperate plea to Collins Foods Limited, PLEASE don’t leave Rockhampton, please open somewhere else if Stockland are kicking you out.”

As of midday yesterday, the petition had 443 signatures, with a goal of 500.

The Collins spokesperson said Sizzler was very appreciative of the heart-warming messages received from customers in Rockhampton following the announcement it would close the restaurant, but it would not be relocating.

“Whilst we have enjoyed a wonderful 31 years serving the community, Collins Foods Limited has made a decision to not relocate the restaurant following the redevelopment of the shopping centre,” the spokesman said.

To sign the petition go to change.org/p/collins-foods-limited-sizzler-please-stay-in-rockhampton.