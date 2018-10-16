Petition numbers grow for Rocky's Supercars bid

REV YOUR ENGINES: David Davis is supporting the Supercars event to come to Rockhampton.

ROCKHAMPTON man David Davis is among many locals who are in full support of bringing Supercars to the Beef Capital in 2020.

"It is good for the region and good for the community... there's support in bringing other people in here,” he said.

Rockhampton Regional Council first expressed its interest in hosting a race in November last year.

Since then, they have revealed designs for an estimated $20 million street circuit at The Common, near Norbridge Park behind Callaghan Park.

Ramping up its bid, last month the council launched a campaign with social media pages for people to show their support and a website with a petition.

The three-day event is forecast to draw more than 130,000 people, injecting $14 million directly into Rockhampton - and a further $7 million statewide.

Mr Davis is a car lover himself with a Holden FX 48-215, which he has owned for two years.

The vintage car is well loved, Mr Davis bought it from an older gentlemen who could no longer keep it.

It has been completely restored and is awaiting another paint job.

"I just like old cars,” he said.

Mr Davis said he tries to get it out of the garage as often as time permits.

"I drive it as much as I can,” he said.

"I have got three girls and they keep telling me it's theirs... it is a fight over it.”

Tourism Events Queensland is set to visit Rockhampton in November to look at the proposed site at Norbridge Park and assess Rockhampton's potential for hosting the major event.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Advance Rockhampton's campaign plans will be used to show support for the event, showing event organisers that Rockhampton has been waiting for an event like this and is ready to race.

The championship is expected to reveal its 2019 schedule later this month.