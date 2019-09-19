Petition to get access road to Keppel Park sealed

A BID to get the access road to Yeppoon’s Keppel Park Racecourse sealed is gathering momentum.

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig revealed at Tuesday’s council meeting that he had received a petition championing that cause.

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin on Wednesday, Yeppoon Turf Club president Gary Hall said the club had submitted the petition which carried 300 signatures from the Capricorn Coast business community.

Mr Hall said local businesses were beneficiaries of the three race meetings held at Keppel Park annually and were supportive of the idea.

He said the club wanted to see a 500m stretch of dirt road sealed, from Millroy Drive to the racecourse reserve.

Cost estimations had been sought by the club for the works and were between $250,000 and $350,000.

“We get a lot of complaints from people on our race days about the dust,” Mr Hall said.

“When you’ve got three or four hundred cars, plus busses and cabs travelling along there it does cause problems.

“Over the years we (the club) have paid for a water truck to try and keep the dust down but in these drying conditions of the drought you use the water truck twice and it still evaporates that quick.

“Unfortunately our funding that we earn is needed to keep the track maintained and open - we don’t have enough funds to seal the road ourselves.”

The petition is expected to be discussed at the council table in due course.

The Yeppoon Turf Club races next at Keppel Park on Saturday, November 2, for its big meeting which coincides with Victoria Derby Day at Flemington during Melbourne Cup week.

Given the patronage at Keppel Park on that race day, it could prove a good case study.