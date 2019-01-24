Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Petra Kvitova’s power was too much for American Danielle Collins. Picture: AAP
Petra Kvitova’s power was too much for American Danielle Collins. Picture: AAP
Tennis and Racquet Sports

How Seles inspired comeback queen Kvitova

by AAP
24th Jan 2019 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PETRA Kvitova was given little chance of ever playing tennis again following a horrific knife attack back in 2016.

Now she's into the Australian Open final and poised to add to her two majors, while victory will also see her cap her stunning comeback with the world No.1 ranking.

Not even Kivitova could have imagined such a scenario 25 months ago.

The Czech star's career derailed just before Christmas in 2016 when she let a man posing as a tradesman enter her home in Prostejov in the Czech Republic.

Demanding cash, he attacked her, holding a knife to her throat, but Kvitova fought back, with the knife almost severing her index finger on her dominant left hand in the struggle.

It took almost four hours for doctors to insert a pin into that finger and repair the tendon damage in her others, as well as damage to two nerves.

She was told she had a 10 per cent chance of playing elite tennis again. But the 28-year-old put as much effort into her recovery as she had into her tennis training and she embraced the mindset that made her famously tough to beat in three sets.

Petra Kvitova celebrates her victory over American Danielle Collins. Picture: AP
Petra Kvitova celebrates her victory over American Danielle Collins. Picture: AP

It was three months before Kvitova could even pick up a racquet again and try to grip it and six months before she returned to the main stage, at the French Open in 2017. After a long investigation the attacker was arrested and charged. 

Kvitova said she was inspired during her recovery by former world No.1 Monica Seles, who suffered a knife attack on court from a crazed fan. Seles took over two years to return to the game and won the last of her nine grand slam trophies at the 1996 Australian Open.

"She has been through a similar thing," Kvitova said when she met Seles last June.

"She had a difficult comeback, a great comeback.

"She has been through the worst and when I returned to tennis, she was an inspiration for me."

Kvitova has since won seven titles, including the 26th of her career in Sydney earlier this month, and is now into first major final since claiming her second Wimbledon title in 2014.

The two combatants shake hands after the match. Picture: AAP
The two combatants shake hands after the match. Picture: AAP

But, given her ordeal over the past two years, it's little wonder the quietly-spoken Czech was so emotional in the immediate aftermath of her semi-final victory over American Danielle Collins on Thursday.

"Are you going to make me cry again?" Kvitova said.

"It means everything.

"That's why I worked very hard to be in the finals of the tournament, the final of the major.

"Finally, I could make it deep into a major and I really enjoy a final and, whatever happens, I'm really very, very happy."

More Stories

Show More
australian open danielle collins petra kvitova tennis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    When Mount Archer road will re-open to the public

    premium_icon When Mount Archer road will re-open to the public

    Council News Works on Pilbeam Dr are nearing completion

    Man taken to hospital after bite from deadly snake

    premium_icon Man taken to hospital after bite from deadly snake

    Breaking The man met paramedics on the Bruce Hwy

    CQ accommodation among Australia's top 10 luxury hotels

    premium_icon CQ accommodation among Australia's top 10 luxury hotels

    Business The best bit? It's a fraction of the price of the others on the list

    Australia Day: Your guide to events in Central Queensland

    premium_icon Australia Day: Your guide to events in Central Queensland

    News Your guide to Australia Day events across Central Queensland