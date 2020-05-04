PETROL RELIEF: Some servos lower fuel prices to meet market

Some Rockhampton region fuel providers have finally taken the hint by lowering fuel prices to the price recommended by the state's peak motoring body after weeks of price gouging accusations.

RACQ has reported three Rockhampton fuel stations lowering prices to the 95.7c fair fuel price for unleaded.

Lakes Creek Servo, United South Rockhampton (lower Dawson Rd) and United Rockhampton (Albert St) have all lowered fuel priced to 95.9c.

On the Capricorn Coast, prices remain high with Caltex Rosslyn Bay offering the cheapest fuel at 99.9c - the fair price for the Capricorn Coast is 96.1c.

Central Queenslanders are still paying over 10c per litre more than Gladstone and south east motorists.

ROCKHAMPTON FUEL PRICES (RACQ FAIR FUEL PRICE - 95.7)

Cheapest to most expensive

Lakes Creek Servo - 95.9

United South Rockhampton - 95.9

United Rockhampton - 95.9

Choice Wandal - 96.9

Choice Red Bull - 96.9

Puma Coach - 96.9

BP On Albert - 96.9

Puma Tourist - 99.7

Puma Berserker - 99.7

Coles Express Rockhampton Gladstone Rd - 99.9

Coles Express Rockhampton Fitzroy St - 99.9

BP South Rockhampton - 99.9

Puma Rockhampton Depot - 99.9

Coles Express Rockhampton North - 99.9

Menzies Caltex Frenchville - 99.9

Caltex William St Rockhampton - 99.9

Caltex North Rockhampton - 99.9

Caltex Rockhampton North Depot Front - 99.9

BP Stockland - 99.9

BP Bridge Street -99.9

Puma Berserker - 102.7

Caltex Woolworths Allenstown - 102.9

Caltex Woolworths North Rockhampton - 103.9

Smithys Driveway Service Glenmore Road - 129.9

CAPRICORN COAST FUEL PRICES (RACQ FAIR FUEL PRICE - 96.1)

Cheapest to most expensive

Caltex Rosslyn Bay Kiosk - 99.9

Sea breeze Servo & Takeaway - 105.9

Puma Yeppoon - 109.7

Caltex Woolworths Yeppoon - 113.7

BP Travel Centre Yeppoon - 113.9

Ck Motors - 118.9

All prices are for unleaded petrol