Petrol stations called out: ‘They’re going to suffer’

CALLED OUT: Blackwater service stations have been urged to do their bit to help the rural town.

WHY are Blackwater motorists paying more for fuel than those in more remote Central Queensland towns?

The question has Gracemere man John McKean “scratching his head”.

He said there was no logical reason Blackwater residents should be paying more for ­petrol.

“What amazes me is the fuel tankers have to go through Blackwater to Emerald or turn left and go to Springsure and they’re cheaper again,” Ms McKean said.

“It’s just highway robbery.”

Fuel was 159.9 cents per litre at both Coles Express ­Blackwater and Caltex Woolworths Blackwater on Wednesday, which was 10 cents higher than service stations in Emerald.

In Springsure, fuel ranged between 151cpl and 154.9cpl on Wednesday.

Mr McKean said the fuel stations were taking advantage of locals who were already doing it tough.

“The local businesses in the area should be supporting each other,” he said.

“If they want the township to survive they’ve got to pull their weight instead of ­profiteering.”

Earlier this week, RACQ ­revealed Blackwater motorists had for the past nine months been consistently charged more for fuel than anywhere else in the state.

Mr McKean called on the Blackwater service stations to do more.

“Drop your price by 10 cents per litre now to support your local people,” he said.

“It’s also your survival.”

If fuel prices were not decrease, the fuel stations would be the ones who paid the price, Mr McKean said.

“At the end of the day they’re going to suffer because the more people that leave or the more businesses that close does affect them,” he said.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith backed Mr McKean’s calls for Blackwater service stations to reduce their prices.

“We’d call on more service stations in the area to charge more competitively,” Ms Smith said.

She urged one service station to take the lead by reducing their prices.

“If all service stations are charging highly there’s no ­option for locals to shop around,” she said.

Ms Smith urged motorists to avoid companies charging unfair prices.