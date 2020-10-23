Menu
Benjamin Anton Sorensen, 37, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 21 to one count each off stealing fuel and possessing a dangerous drug. Picture: Thinkstock
Petrol thief leaves driver’s licence at servo

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
23rd Oct 2020 6:00 PM
AFTER having his credit card decline multiple times, a father-of-three left his driver’s licence at a North Rockhampton service station but never returned to pay for his fuel.

Benjamin Anton Sorensen, 37, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 21 to one count each off stealing fuel and possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Sorensen had attempted to pay for $39.95 fuel at the BP on the corner of Yaamba and Richardson Rd, Park Avenue, on March 11 at 12.30pm when his credit card declined twice.

Ms Marsden said Sorensen had left his driver’s licence with the cashier and was given the opportunity to come back within the hour to pay for the fuel.

The court heard Sorensen did not return to the service station.

Police attended Sorensen’s home on October 7, and he told police he knew what he had done but offered no explanation for his actions.

Ms Marsden said $39.95 restitution was sought.

She said police attended a community care facility at 10am on July 30, where a small vial containing testosterone was found in a fridge.

The court heard the drug belonged to the defendant.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client had attempted to pay for the fuel, even leaving his licence behind to get money but was unable to secure the funds.

Mr Robertson said his client had forgotten about the testosterone, claiming it had been sitting in the fridge for a number of months.

Sorensen was fined $600 with criminal convictions recorded and ordered to pay $39.95 restitution.

