Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Petrol thrown’ before massive blaze at Coast marina

3rd Jun 2020 6:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE suspect arson is the cause of a massive fire that destroyed several boats at Hope Island Marina last night.

Witnesses claim two people were seen throwing petrol onto one of the boats before it was engulfed in flames at about 11.15pm.

The incident happened at Hope Island Marina at about 11.15pm last night.
The incident happened at Hope Island Marina at about 11.15pm last night.

MORE NEWS

'Unbelievable': Coast building industry thrown a lifeline

Shocking fate of new Dreamworld rollercoaster

Premier dining and retail strip gutted my mass exodus

 

The fire quickly spread to neighbouring boats, with at least three believed to have been completely destroyed.

Multiple fire trucks attended the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm to come forward.

More to follow

Originally published as 'Petrol thrown' before massive blaze at Coast marina

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fire gold coast hope island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young girl's arm broken in arrest: cops face 15 month probe

        premium_icon Young girl's arm broken in arrest: cops face 15 month probe

        Information Two detectives who allegedly broke the arm of a young woman during an arrest over a stolen mobile phone have faced a 15 month long investigation.

        COVID-19: Concern about Rockhampton nurse’s results

        premium_icon COVID-19: Concern about Rockhampton nurse’s results

        Health ‘Those subsequent tests, that I wanted to be done on the individual in Blackwater...

        Family’s heartache: ‘We don’t know how he died’

        premium_icon Family’s heartache: ‘We don’t know how he died’

        Politics The father of Nathan Turner says they are still in the dark

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are the big winners in home...

        • 3rd Jun 2020 6:12 AM