PETROS RULING: Lauga reacts to court decision

Update 5pm: A MAGISTRATE has ruled freelance journalist Petros Khalesirad has no case to answer in relation to a charge of stalking Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

Mr Khalesirad, 36, is now seeking full legal costs, which Magistrate Cameron Press is considering and will deliver an answer at a later date.

The court heard Mr Khalesirad was charged in August 2016 with stalking Keppel MP Brittany Lauga over a period of six-months in 2016 after she asked if he had a criminal history as she determined his suitability to be involved with a public youth event.

"I am incredibly disappointed by the decision today,” Mrs Lauga said in a statement outside court.

"I'm disappointed that the court has made this decision, however I will not let the court's decision get in the way of my dedication, persistence and hard work for the community as your local MP.

"Politics can be a nasty business, but I remain determined not to stoop to the level of those who seek to destroy my reputation.”

UPDATE 3.20PM: Magistrate Cameron Press has just ruled Petros Khalesirad has no case to answer in the stalking charge against him.

Mr Khalesirad, 36, had been charged with stalking Keppel MP Brittany Lauga over a period of six months in 2016.

His defence lawyer is now seeking costs.

More to come.

INITIAL REPORT: A JACK-of-all-trades freelance journalist on trial for allegedly stalking Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has played his last card in the trial - making a submission of "no case”.

Petros Khalesirad, 36, was charged with stalking Keppel MP Brittany Lauga over a period of six-months in 2016.

The trial, part heard in July/August, resumed yesterday before Rockhampton Magistrate Cameron Press and today heard evidence from Mrs Lauga, her neighbours and the arresting police officer Detective Senior Constable Salli Cohen from the Yeppoon Police Station.

During today's sitting, the court heard the video recording of the first police interview with Iran-born Nerimbera resident (Mr Khalesirad) on August 27, 2016, where he told police "this is tyranny”.

He went on to talk about how he was a freelance journalist and law student, among other self-employed work he carried out including IT work.

Mr Khalesirad informed police during his interview he had 30 Facebook accounts with numerous people having access to post content or reply via messenger to those accounts.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga leaving the Rockhampton courthouse after giving evidence in the trial against accused stalker Petros Khalesirad. Kerri-Anne Mesner

He said he worked as a freelance journalist to hold politicians accountable.

"I'm not Ray Hadley,” Mr Khalesirad said in the interview.

He later said "I've heard Alan Jones say worse” after being questioned about why he referred to Mrs Lauga as 'Minister for Trailer Trash Brittany Hutchinson'.

When Det Cohen asked Mr Khalesirad about posts on Facebook accounts with his name making references to Mrs Lauga, her husband Wayne's former employer Hutchinson Builders, he told her there was an ongoing investigation into that and "it's above your pay grade”.

Det Cohen, during a second interview that day where she was joined by Detective Angus Kerr, referred to a letter from the Crime and Corruption Commission to Mrs Lauga about allegations from an unnamed member of the public she was using her position as a politician to influence other people to stop her husband being criminally charged in relation to the building costs over run and for the matter not to be made public.

The trial has heard that Mrs Lauga was not aware of the full extent of a massive $273,000 blow out in the cost of building the family home which was being constructed by Hutchinson Builders.

Accused stalker Petros Khalesirad leaving the Rockhampton Court house. Chris Ison ROK231117cpetros3

Mr Khalesirad's lawyer Greg McGuire read out part of the letter including where the CCC say they had concluded their investigation and due to "absence of information” could take the matter no further.

The court heard Det Cohen had indicated to Mr Khalesirad during his police interview that she understood that sentence to mean Mrs Lauga was "exonerated”.

Mr McGuire has made the "no case” application on the grounds that Mr Khalesirad did not follow Mrs Lauga or watch her continually, he did not threaten or carry out acts of violence and his acts alone did not cause "serious mental detriment” as the prosecution was required by law to prove.

Magistrate Cameron Press asked police prosecutor Clancy Fox "where is the evidence of serious mental detriment?” and pointed out no medical professional reports or evidence was tendered during the trial.

Mr McGuire said a photograph showing Mrs Lauga allegedly driving and texting at the same time was not taken by Mr Khalesirad, only provided to him.

Court is set to resume at 3pm today.