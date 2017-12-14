Petros trial: Lauga home budget blew out by $273k

A TRIAL involving Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and her alleged stalker Petros Khalesirad has heard Hutchinson's Builders knew of a $273,000 budget overrun involving the construction of the Lauga family home.

Wayne Lauga, Mrs Lauga's husband, worked for Hutchinson's at the time and the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today heard the company had considered ordering an audit after he detailed the house-cost situation to them in an email.

Mr Khalesirad, who has pleaded not guilty to a stalking charge, is being represented by lawyer Greg McGuire.

Mr Khalesirad has previously argued that he questioned the discrepancy in the cost to build the Lauga's house as a matter of public interest.

Mr McGuire today read out an email sent on December 21, 2015, by Mrs Lauga's husband to Hutchinson Builders Managing Director Greg Quinn "apologising" for the situation and making reference to the sum being $273,000.

Mr McGuire also referred to an email sent by Mr Quinn to Mr Lauga on February 12, 2016, saying "regardless how much I want to accept your version of events, the facts do not align" and that Mr Quinn could only conclude "something untoward" had taken place.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga. Allan Reinikka ROK151117aice1

The court heard Mr Quinn indicated in his email that he may have to order an independent audit regarding the matter and that "either way, the matter will become very public".

"In (my) entire career, I have never had to deal with anything as concerning as this," Mr Quinn said in the email.

The court heard Mr Lauga suffered a major mental health breakdown four days later and resigned from Hutchinson four days after that.

Concerns have been raised by Mr Khalesirad's defence team about the mention of the audit and if it took place.

The court was adjourned while the defence team considered its next course of action including whether or not to subpoena Hutchinson Builders or request Mr Quinn give evidence in court.

Mr McGuire indicated these matters would need to occur before resuming cross examination of Mrs Lauga.

Mrs Lauga claims that between February 20 and August 27, 2016, she was the victim of a fixation by Mr Khalesirad who allegedly harassed and threatened her over electronic devices.

In August, when the trial started, Mrs Lauga told the court she felt "terrified" by the conduct of Mr Khalesirad.

Mrs Lauga claimed he posted pictures of her house showing her address on his public Facebook page.

"I was terrified. It was scary to think someone can publish my address. It caused me great anxiety for a long time. And still does," she said.

"He has created a narrative about me and it is the same one he has gone on with.

"There were dozens upon dozens of posts, daily."

The court previously heard the Lauga's new home was meant to be around the $600,000 mark, however it ran grossly over this amount - a scenario that Mr Khalesirad labelled a "dirty little secret" online.

"My client was attempting to expose this matter, that's why you were terrified. You were trying to shut him up about him going on about Hutchinson Builders," Mr McGuire said in August.

The trial, which resumed today, continues before Magistrate Cameron Press.