Petros's lawyer says Keppel MP feared 'exposure'

ACCUSED stalker Petros Khalesirad had good reason as a freelance journalist to question Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, a court has heard.

Khalesirad's defence lawyer Greg McGuire yesterday told the Rockhampton Magistrates Court Mrs Lauga had exaggerated claims against Khalesirad, who has pleaded not guilty to one charge of stalking.

Mr McGuire said Mrs Lauga didn't want people to find out about what Khalesirad had labelled online as her "dirty little secret”.

He was referring to Mrs Lauga's dealings with construction company Hutchinson Builders, the same company her husband worked at for five years.

"My client was attempting to expose this matter, that's why you were terrified. You were trying to shut him up about him going on about Hutchinson Builders.”

Hutchinson Builders built the Laugas' home, after which a dispute arose in relation to the cost price quoted originally, the court heard.

It was supposed to be around the $600,000 mark, however it was grossly over by some $220,000.

Mrs Lauga claimed to have no knowledge of the 'oversight' up until March 19, which prompted Mr McGuire to accuse her of lying. "You are lying ma'am, aren't you?” he asked.

"You had absolutely no idea they had gone $220,000 over budget?”

Mr McGuire said Mrs Lauga's husband resigned from Hutchinson's Builders due to the debt.

The trial, before Magistrate Cameron Press, had earlier heard from an emotional politician.

Being cross-examined as the victim of an alleged string of stalking incidents, Mrs Lauga told the court she felt "terrified”.

She claimed to be the victim of a fixation by Khalesirad from February 20 to August 27, 2016, when he allegedly harassed and threatened her over a number of electronic devices.

Mrs Lauga claimed Khalesirad, who she admitted to once having a "positive” relationship with, shared her address and mobile phone number online and slandered her name on Facebook. Khalesirad has pleaded not guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking.

A heavily pregnant Mrs Lauga told the court Khalesirad's nature changed to an aggressive one when she questioned whether he had a criminal history as part of her scrutiny during preparation work for a youth summit.

"He posted pictures of my house showing my address on his public Facebook page,” she told the court.

"I was terrified. It was scary to think someone can publish my address. It caused me great anxiety for a long time. And still does.

"He has created a narrative about me and it is the same one he has gone on and on and on with.”

When asked by police prosecutor Clancy Fox about the extent of the stress it caused, her response was simple.

"Where do I begin? It was a horrible, horrible experience,” she said pausing to take an offered tissue.

"It brought fear of what he would say next, fear that he was watching me, fear that I was under surveillance.

"There were dozens upon dozens of posts, daily. I feel like my phone is bugged or tapped.”

The trial was adjourned to December 14.