Thieves ruining Christmas spirit with string of petty crimes

ROBBED: Prima Barton brings cheer to children at the Family Carnival near Rockhampton PCYC. Contributed

PRIMA Barton is trying to bring cheer to young children attending the Family Carnival near the Rockhampton PCYC.

But one young person decided to cheer themselves up and steal Prima's cash box from her glove box in between the front two seats of her car as she packed up on Sunday night.

She posted about this incident on Rockhampton & Gracemere Crime Watch and Public Announcements after reporting it to police to warn others to be on the look out.

"I heard my driver side door open and my money till rattling then saw an aboriginal teen from 14-16yo and I chased him running towards the bushy part of the front of the PCYC building towards the bridge," she said.

"I stopped chasing when I saw he was with other two teens and I suspect they waited for me to finish my work that night and followed me as I seen the same teen sitting at the back of my stall looking suspiciously.

"I am afraid that this teens will come back to the carnival every night to look for another victim.

"This area need a surveillance camera or even a police patrol. I have reported this crime to the police afterwards. The teen is wearing black shirt, black hat, black pants, and he is about 160cm tall and skinny. And boy he runs fast!"

Prima is not the only one to report opportunistic or petty crime happening in our region in recent weeks.

James O'Meara, whose puppy went missing after someone broke into his house and stole power tools also had car tyres stolen from his property days earlier.

A Duaringa resident reported via SMS to the Editor that someone stole a heavy duty battery from the back of their ute while he was in A Man's Toyshop on Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton, before lunch on Saturday.

These reports come after Gracemere police issued a reminder to parents to know where their teens, pre-teens and young children are during this school holiday period.

Officer in Charge, Gracemere Police, Acting Sergeant Cindel Richardson said police had witnessed an increase in property crime.

"Police have seen an increase in property related offences and we are asking all residents to be vigilant with security of their property," Acting Sgt Richardson said.

"Gracemere Police have received information indicating that some of the offences may have been committed by young people.

"We are reminding parents to do their bit to ensure children are supervised by a responsible adult during the holidays.

"For more information on what is happening locally in Gracemere, follow Gracemere Neighbourhood Watch on Facebook."

Police received reports to burglaries on Sunrise Cres, Middle Rd, Horwell St, Seonaid Pl, Koolamarra Dr and Chatterton Bvd.

They also received a report of stealing on Leichhardt Dr and crimes involving vehicles on McLauglin and Lucas Sts.