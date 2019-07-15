Menu
SENIOR MOMENT: Peter Senior and Tropical Auto Group DP Len Harper.
News

PGA legend has a field day in Yeppoon

by Broc Greenhalgh
15th Jul 2019 8:24 AM
GOLF: Peter Senior has taken out the $30,000 Tropical Auto Group Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am with rounds of 72 and 65 to finish at five under par.

The Tropical Auto Group Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am is the first of 23 Ladbrokes PGA Legends tournaments being staged in Queensland over the next six weeks and Senior has started in perfect fashion.

Starting the day three behind overnight leaders Doug Gardner and Richard Gilkey, Senior begun his round with an eagle on his first hole after holing his second shot from 137m.

Senior then followed it up with four more birdies to be six under par through ten holes eventually finishing with a round of 65.

"I couldn't have asked for a better start today. I knew I had to get out of the blocks quickly knowing I was giving the leaders a few shots head start making it even more satisfying to get the win,” said Senior.

"The members here at Yeppoon should be really proud of the golf course they have here. It is always in great condition for the tournament and it is certainly one of the best layouts in the region”.

"I am really excited about the next couple of months with our Legends events in Queensland given there is a mixture of travel to places like Hervey Bay and Townsville, while still being able to stay in my own bed for events on the Gold Coast and Brisbane.”

The overnight leaders couldn't quite keep pace with Senior with Doug Gardner (74) and Richard Gilkey (77) both finishing over par.

However Nigel Lane was another player to shoot in the 60's during the second round carding a three under par round of 68 to finish one behind Senior and alone in second position.

Defending champion Brad Burns and current PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit leader Mike Harwood rounded out the podium, five shots behind Senior.

The Ladbrokes PGA Legends Tour now heads south to Bargara next Tuesday.

