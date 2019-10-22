Phantom comes to life for Coast contingency

Cast members Sam Smith, Ken Diefenbach, Mark Boyd, Pat Lillebow, Kylie Bain, Minette Boyd and Sandy Vass are clocking up the miles to be part of the Phantom of the Opera production

CAPRICORN Coast arts community are burning up the kilometres between Yeppoon and Rockhampton as part of the cast for the upcoming Rockhampton Musical Unions production of Phantom of the Opera.

Mark Boyd who plays the part of Maestro Reyer said a contingent of 10 members from the Capricorn Coast are part of the 72 strong cast that will be performing one of the musical classics of the 20th century.

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the Phantom is recognised as one of the best musicals ever written with some unforgettable scenes and songs.

“For performers, the Phantom is one musical that if the opportunity presents, you just have to give it a go and we have all jumped at the opportunity,” Mr Boyd said.

“We are all very excited to be part of such a talented production and performance team.

“With many of the Yeppoon contingent playing minor roles, all are heavily involved in the chorus work throughout the show.

“As a performer, it is always good to challenge yourself and with eight-part harmonies as different stages throughout the production, Lloyd Webber has certainly set the bar high.”

Minor roles being performed by Ken Diefenbach the role of Monsieur Lefevre and Sam Smith in the role of Passireno. Pat Lilleboe will perform the lead male dance role as the Slave Master with Kate Bungey Minette Boyd cast as ballerinas in the Corps de Ballet.

The production will bring a huge array of costume changes and lots of props on stage according to Pat Lilleboe who can’t wait to bring his experience in dance to the stage.

“I’ve been doing theatre since high school and dance since primary school and when I was asked to audition, I was very excited to be involved,” Mr Lilleboe said.

“There is often not a lot of dance routines in musical productions, so this is a show that I am very excited about.

“It has been quite a whirlwind of rehearsals, fortunately the cast from the Coast are sharing the driving, car pooling three times a week.

“I came in a little late to rehearsals due to work commitments and have had to catch up quickly, but I feel confident that we are all ready to bring the show to life.

“We have all worked very hard and are looking forward to opening night.”

Mr Boyd said the cast have been in rehearsals for over two months and the show is really starting to come together.

“The standard of the leads in the show and the vocal quality of the ensemble would match any professional company and it is really exciting to be able to produce a show of such a high standard for the people of Central Queensland,” he said.

“Living in Yeppoon adds an extra dimension to being involved with the travel up to Rockhampton for rehearsals, but this dedicated crew would not swap the opportunity for anything.

“When you stand on stage in front of a full house at the end of a show with a very appreciative audience, the effort is all worthwhile.”

Yeppoon is also represented in the orchestra with Yeppoon High School student Nick Smith playing the French horn.

The show is on November 1,2 and 3 at the Pilbeam Theatre.