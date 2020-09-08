Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police seeking information after phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay
Police seeking information after phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay
News

Phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Sep 2020 5:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A phantom ship, bearing a woman's name, has mysteriously washed ashore in Moreton Bay, sparking a police search for the owner.

The vessel, which police described as a 15 to 20-foot white fibreglass hull, bears the words Yot of Lisa.

It was found against rocks near the swimming enclosure north of the Pelican Park boat ramp at Clontarf about 4pm on Monday.

Anyone with information about the boat is encouraged to contact police on 131 444.

 

Originally published as Phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay

More Stories

moreton bay phantom ship queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Senior citizens ‘left bitterly disappointed’

        Premium Content LETTERS: Senior citizens ‘left bitterly disappointed’

        News HERE are the letters to the editor and cartoonist Harry Bruce’s view.

        Make the tree change with this stunning Mount Archer home

        Premium Content Make the tree change with this stunning Mount Archer home

        Property Buyers are moving to Rockhampton as more people learn how easy working from home...

        EXPOSED: The top CQ cities indulging in affairs

        Premium Content EXPOSED: The top CQ cities indulging in affairs

        News A number of cities across the state have been outed as avid users of a popular...

        Woman suffers burns at CQ servo

        Premium Content Woman suffers burns at CQ servo

        News The wounds were sustained to her lower abdominal region.