Phantom snake bite + naked men + pie allergy = A week in CQ

Emergency services responded to a string of strange emergency call outs across the region this week.
Amber Hooker
by

A SNAKE reportedly struck a man in the Rockhampton CBD early this morning, though the slithery critter left no trace.

Initial emergency service reports indicated a man with a snake bite visited the Rockhampton police station on Bolsover St about 2.20am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the incident and transported the man to the Rockhampton Hospital.

"We did respond to a location at Bolsover St, Rockhampton City for a male reportedly bitten by a snake," they said.

"However there was no visible signs representing a bite by a snake, it's not confirmed."

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the man was under observation, but could not provide further detail on the incident.

It follows a string of bizarre cases of bad luck across Rockhampton this week which have caught emergency services' attention.

Earlier this week paramedics were called to a Wandal home where a man in his 70s suffered an allergic reaction from eating a pie.

His tongue had swollen up, causing him distress.

In Berserker, a man in his 30s suffered a bad reaction after being stung by a wasp and a boy aged about 10 was knocked out after running into a wall at a North Rockhampton primary school.

He also chipped a tooth.

Late last week an onlooker called the police on two naked men seen under a house.

