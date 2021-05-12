Pharmacy celebrates successful year despite opening in COVID

Despite opening during the height of Australia’s initial COVID-19 outbreak and Queensland’s statewide lockdown, a South Rockhampton pharmacy celebrated its one-year anniversary on Wednesday with free cake and coffee.

The AFS Friendly Pharmacy in Wandal opened its doors on April 16, 2020, a decision AFS Health Services CEO Mark Boyd said was uncharacteristically crucial to its success.

Mr Boyd said, although it was a difficult time, it was a really important time to open a health service and deliver to the local community.

“We opened at a time where access to local health supplies was more crucial than ever,” he said.

“People weren’t allowed to travel more than 50kms from their home, stocks of basic sanitation supplies were low at all the big brand stores and we were all uncertain of what the future would look like.

“To have a new, locally-owned, family-friendly pharmacy open in such a convenient location was a real boost to the community.”

The pharmacy partnered with nearby coffee shop, Crackerjack Cafe, which also celebrated its first year of operation, to give out free cake and coffee to all members who made a purchase from the store.

Mr Boyd said it had been a successful 12 months, with the local community really showing its support.

“We were able to provide trusted, professional medical advice and vital health services throughout the pandemic and, in doing so, really integrated into the surrounding community,” he said.

AFS Health Services CEO Mark Boyd outside the AFS Friendly Pharmacy in Wandal. Picture: Aden Stokes

“We have had comments from people saying they think the service they get here is wonderful and the other good thing for them is they have that service back in their local area.

“The team we have put together here provide an exceptional service that is second to none and we are really proud of what we have been able to do.”

He said if the growth of the business continued, he would look at expanding to a bigger in the next five years.

Aside from the store in Wandal, AFS has three other pharmacies located in Berserker, Frenchville and in the City Heart Medical Centre in Rockhampton’s CBD.

Mr Boyd said he believed it was the pharmacy’s unique membership program that truly set them apart.

“We offer a fantastic membership program that gives our members access to discounted prices, free monthly script deliveries, medication packing solutions and more,” he said.

“We’re proud to have thousands of members across the four pharmacies, a number which we hope will continue to grow into the future.

“Thank you for your support and please continue to come down and enjoy the wonderful services we offer at the Friendly Pharmacy in Wandal.”

The AFS Friendly Pharmacy in Wandal is located at 11 Wandal Road and open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm, and on Saturday from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Membership starts from as low as $2 per year for concessional membership.

For more information, go to www.thefriendlypharmacy.com.au or call 48476450.