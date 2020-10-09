Menu
A look at Pharrell Williams Beverly Hills home he has just sold. Picture: Realtor
A look at Pharrell Williams Beverly Hills home he has just sold. Picture: Realtor
Property

Pharrell’s $2m loss on ‘glass house’

by Brendan Casey
9th Oct 2020 5:28 AM

Hip-hop star Pharrell Williams has just unloaded his contemporary glass mansion in Beverly Hills for a tidy eight-figure sum.

The home, which drew less-than-favourable comparisons to an office building when it first emerged on the market earlier in 2020, just sold last week for $19.5 million (US$14 million), according to listing records.

The house has sweeping views of LA. Picture: Realtor
The house has sweeping views of LA. Picture: Realtor

Despite the payday, 47-year old Williams is actually taking a seven-figure loss on the property.

The singer, songwriter and producer purchased the property in 2018 for $21.7 million (U$15.6 million) from producer and actor Tyler Perry, according to Mansion Global.

Pharrell had originally put the house on the market in March this year with a price guide of $23.6 million (US$16.95 million).

Chill in the grotto. Picture: Realtor
Chill in the grotto. Picture: Realtor

 

Pharrell Williams. Picture: @pharrell/Instagram
Pharrell Williams. Picture: @pharrell/Instagram

Spanning more than 1580 sqm, the estate, which was "designed precisely for entertaining," and has "endless potential," according to the listing.

It has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, which boast floor-to-ceiling windows galore, a 60m-long driveway with its own motor court that can accommodate more than 30 vehicles.

It also has lots of other features, like multiple koi ponds, a tennis court, a grotto and waterfalls.

Relax at the waterfall and coy pond. Picture: Realtor
Relax at the waterfall and coy pond. Picture: Realtor

A deed for the transaction is not yet available in public records, so the new owner of the property remains a mystery.

However that is not the only property the musician is looking to move on from, with a second glass-covered home belonging to Williams in Los Angeles remains on the market.

The low lying, glass-and-wood-encased house in the Hollywood Hills has been asking $US11.95 million since May.

It has five bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, an infinity pool and a two-storey detached guesthouse.

Williams has won 13 Grammy Awards and has been nominated twice for an Academy Award.

The ultimate ‘home office’. Picture: Realtor
The ultimate 'home office'. Picture: Realtor

Parts of this article originally appeared on the NYPost and was republished with permission.

Originally published as Pharrell's $2m loss on 'glass house'

Large windows throughout. Picture: Realtor
Large windows throughout. Picture: Realtor

