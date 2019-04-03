Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(L-R) Jake Owen and Phil Mickelson.
(L-R) Jake Owen and Phil Mickelson.
Golf

‘I won 90,000 of these...go f**k yourself’

by Peter Botte
3rd Apr 2019 10:25 AM

PHIL Mickelson could soon be the subject of one of those confrontational country songs everyone loves.

Lefty got into a verbal spat with country music singer Jake Owen at Jordan Spieth's wedding last November, apparently over Mickelson's pay-per-view match with Tiger Woods the previous day.

Owen, who is close friends with Spieth, said on Barstool's "ForePlay" podcast Monday that he confronted Mickelson about getting a refund of the roughly $30 he and millions of others "wasted" on the lacklustre event many viewers ended up watching for free.

"I was like, 'Hey, Phil, you owe me f - king $29.99 for wasting four hours of my life with the s - ttiest golf I've ever seen,'" Owen said. "' … I want my $29.99 back and apologise to me for some s - tty golf.'"

Owen added that Mickelson replied by whipping out a stack of cash and handing him a C-note.

"I won 90,000 of these yesterday. Take one of these and go f - k yourself," Owen claimed Mickelson told him.

The three-time Masters champion tweeted Monday in response to a video clip of Owen's tale, "True story."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post

More Stories

golf phil mickelson tiger woods
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Two killed in crash after car collides with truck

    premium_icon Two killed in crash after car collides with truck

    Breaking One lane is still blocked on the Carnarvon Hwy after a truck and car collided this morning

    • 3rd Apr 2019 10:57 AM
    LNP not happy with Labor climate policy

    premium_icon LNP not happy with Labor climate policy

    Politics Electric cars and emissions reduction under fire from Local LNP

    With Colin, family was always number one

    premium_icon With Colin, family was always number one

    Community Rocky dad remembered for larger-than-life legacy after horror crash

    Opening for new Yeppoon restaurant revealed

    premium_icon Opening for new Yeppoon restaurant revealed

    News The Rocks is set to be one of Yeppoon's hottest locations