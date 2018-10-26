‘The Maniac’ saves fastest until last at Phillip Island

Workers clear oil from the track at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

Workers clear oil from the track at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

SUZUKI star Andrea Iannone clocked a blistering last lap to grab honours in the second MotoGP practice session at Phillip Island on Friday afternoon.

The Italian rider, known as the Maniac, saved his quickest until last, recording 1min 29.131sec and pushing Ducati's Danilo Petrucci into second, 0.16 seconds back.

Maverick Vinales, who was fastest in the first session, was third ahead of Andrea Dovizioso on a factory Ducati.

Fourth-placed Brit Cal Crutchlow had earlier secured top spot, going under 90 seconds and was still in second when he tumbled off his Honda into the Turn 1 gravel, clutching his right leg.

World champion Marc Marquez was seventh, ahead of Australian Jack Miller, who had sat second in the morning.

Valentino Rossi ended the day in 10th on a factory Yamaha.

Jack Miller gives a wave at the end of Free Practice 1. Picture: Mark Stewart

Marquez and Rossi briefly lost control at Siberia early in the session but both kept their bikes upright in the gravel.

Crutchlow's LCR Honda teammate Takaaki Nakagami crashed on the same turn, giving his garage plenty of work to do before Saturday's final practice and qualifying.

Valentino Rossi pops a mono at the end of Free Practice 1. Picture: Mark Stewart

Earlier, oil sprayed over the track caused lengthy delays during the first practice session.

Liquid from a Moto3 bike was sprayed around the track as the first 250cc machines hit the circuit amid passing showers.

Riders were called back into the pits as track staff worked to clear the track of oil.

Sam Lowes of Great Britain crashes during Moto2 practice at Phillip Island.

Practice was scheduled to resume at 12.20pm, more than two hours after the original start time.

Governing body Dorna is expected to take action against the team of the bike that spread oil over the track.