Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trainer Phillip Stokes may have found a smart one in unbeaten filly Sizzlefly.
Trainer Phillip Stokes may have found a smart one in unbeaten filly Sizzlefly.
Horses

Stokes sizzles with unbeaten filly

by Gilbert Gardiner
11th Jun 2019 10:15 AM

IN-FORM Pakenham trainer Phillip Stokes unearthed another smart prospect on Monday at Mornington just two days after winning the Group 1 Queensland Derby.

Sizzlefly, a $110,000 Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sales purchase, kept her unbeaten record intact with an effortless 2.2 length romp.

The two-year-old speed ball, who blitzed a field of juveniles in Adelaide last January by eight lengths on debut, will now be set for the spring.

But Stokes left the door ajar for one more run before a short break.

"She's shown us plenty at home, she's been working with our better horses and never lost a track gallop," Stokes said.

"I think she's a really nice filly that should measure up to spring races.

"We'll see how she pulls up, there's no rush … well graduate to a Saturday meeting next."

Rock solid $1.75 favourite Sizzlefly settled midfield under apprentice jockey Kayla Crowther and skipped over the Heavy 9 going to sustain a looping run to victory.

John Allen combines with Mr Quickie to win the Queensland Derby.
John Allen combines with Mr Quickie to win the Queensland Derby.

Team Hayes-Dabernig debutant Careless Whisper, a well-supported $3.90 second-favourite, was no match for the winner despite looking the winner rounding the bend.

Crowther gushed over Sizzlefly's performance.

"They don't do much better than that," Crowther said.

 

"When she jumped she got lost for half a second but a simple click up and she was on the job.

"I've ridden her a lot but I can't say I've done a lot of work with her … (she's) self made really."

Stokes confirmed on Monday that Queensland Derby winner Mr Quickie would be sent for a spell before a crack at spring features.

FormGuide

More Stories

horse racing horses phillip stokes sizzlefly
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Teens arrested after violent overnight crime spree

    premium_icon Teens arrested after violent overnight crime spree

    Crime Golf clubs and knives allegedly used in string of offences across Rockhampton

    • 11th Jun 2019 11:07 AM
    CQ growers awarded for world's first robotic mango harvester

    premium_icon CQ growers awarded for world's first robotic mango harvester

    Rural They also trialled a sensor to monitor flowering to predict maturity

    • 11th Jun 2019 10:43 AM
    TCC captain back for today's vital Aaron Payne Cup clash

    premium_icon TCC captain back for today's vital Aaron Payne Cup clash

    Rugby League Watch the action on The Morning Bulletin website

    • 11th Jun 2019 11:59 AM
    Reggie takes his last breath after a life of helping others

    premium_icon Reggie takes his last breath after a life of helping others

    News From death row to advocate, Reggie makes the most of life.