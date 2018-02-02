Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PHN looking into reinstating after hours health services

PHN CEO Patti Hudson.
PHN CEO Patti Hudson. contributed
vanessa jarrett
by

HEALTH industry body, Primary Health Network (PHN), have spoken out about the recent closure of after hours doctors services at Rockhampton private hospitals, Hillcrest and the Mater.

The Capricornia After Hours Service ceased as of Wednesday with the board citing it was due to a lack of patient numbers.

Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN CEO Patty Hudson said the closure of Capricornia After Hours Service would be a loss to the local community who accessed their services.

"We are saddened to hear that Capricornia After Hours Service will be closing down after 10 years providing care for our community,” she said.

"As a PHN we support general practice by providing information, training and resources.”

We have a dedicated team of Practice Support Officers who help practices to optimise and improve their business model, data and accreditation standards so they are eligible for applicable Medicare incentives.

Mrs Hudson said PHN is working closely with practices in the Central Queensland region to build the ability to deliver additional after hours services.

"In particular, we aim to improve access to primary health care services,” she said.

"These include vulnerable populations from low socio-economic groups, as well as those in rural and remote areas.

"We are pleased that the last few years have seen an increase in after hours services for the people of Rockhampton.

"We look forward to continuing to work with service providers in Central Queensland to improve local access to primary health care.”

Topics:  after hours doctors house doctor phn primary health networks

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Ice coffee and smokes a recipe for jail for repeat offender

Ice coffee and smokes a recipe for jail for repeat offender

A REPEAT offender who tried to use the bank card of a friend of his mum's to buy "iced coffee and cigarettes” will spend the next three months in prison.

Resident concern over early rates bill forces council review

FILE IMAGE

The bills were also unusually high, combining rates and water in one

CQ pet owner warning: Shock spike in heartworm cases

FATAL DISEASE: Dr Angela Sutherland urges dog owners to seek prevention for Heartworm after a dramatic increase.

Vet warns of dramatic increase

Authorities baffled by mystery creature found on CQ beach

The carcass of what appears to be a snub-nosed dolphin washed ashore Mulambin Beach, and was photographed by a passer-by on Thursday.

We can rule out the Loch Ness Monster, but what is it?

Local Partners