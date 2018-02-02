PHN looking into reinstating after hours health services

HEALTH industry body, Primary Health Network (PHN), have spoken out about the recent closure of after hours doctors services at Rockhampton private hospitals, Hillcrest and the Mater.

The Capricornia After Hours Service ceased as of Wednesday with the board citing it was due to a lack of patient numbers.

Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN CEO Patty Hudson said the closure of Capricornia After Hours Service would be a loss to the local community who accessed their services.

"We are saddened to hear that Capricornia After Hours Service will be closing down after 10 years providing care for our community,” she said.

"As a PHN we support general practice by providing information, training and resources.”

We have a dedicated team of Practice Support Officers who help practices to optimise and improve their business model, data and accreditation standards so they are eligible for applicable Medicare incentives.

Mrs Hudson said PHN is working closely with practices in the Central Queensland region to build the ability to deliver additional after hours services.

"In particular, we aim to improve access to primary health care services,” she said.

"These include vulnerable populations from low socio-economic groups, as well as those in rural and remote areas.

"We are pleased that the last few years have seen an increase in after hours services for the people of Rockhampton.

"We look forward to continuing to work with service providers in Central Queensland to improve local access to primary health care.”