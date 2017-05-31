Phone calls that ended it all for Rocky bad boy

A DRUG trafficker caught with evidence of his crimes four years ago was sentenced this month for his role in trafficking methamphetamines in Central Queensland.

Ricky Lee Tokotaua, 28, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton to trafficking the dangerous drug between March 28 and August 4, 2013.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said the trafficking was picked up after a telephone warrant was actioned, observing communications between Tokotaua and his main supplier.

She said during the conversations they talked about agents, sales, weights and money.

Ms Baker said evidence showed Tokotaua would buy between 0.5 grams of meth, otherwise known as half weights, and 1.75 grams - a half ball.

She said he would supply between 0.5 grams and seven grams (worth $4000) of meth back to his main supplier.

During a search of a hire car Tokotaua was travelling in with his brother on August 3, 2013, police found a bag containing digital scales, clip seal bags and a tick sheet indicating there were 16 customers purchasing between 0.4 grams and 1.2 grams.

It also showed the dealer had been paid $4000 with $2850 still owed.

Tokotaua's finger prints were on the items.

He was charged on March 29, 2016 for trafficking and due to 'operational matters' was remanded in custody for 249 days before being granted bail.

"You have been a pest to society for a while,” Justice Duncan McMeekin said as he sentenced him to a 2.5 years jail term with immediate parole, taking into account the amount of time Tokotaua had spent in presentence custody.