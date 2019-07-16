Phone data gave away mother's drug offending

A MOTHER has been fined $1450 after a police search of her Wandal home led to the discovery of drug utensils and incriminating phone messages.

Jasmine Diane Vrybergen, 31, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of failing to appear in court, one of possessing three pipes, one of possessing drug utensils and one of possessing an explosive.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police searched Vrybergen's home at 6.30am on March 1 and discovered the items in her bedroom upstairs.

He said her mobile phone contained SMSs and images related to drugs.

Vrybergen told the court she had since acquired a referral to Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services from her doctor for counselling.

No convictions were recorded.