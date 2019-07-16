Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt1
Crime

Phone data gave away mother's drug offending

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
16th Jul 2019 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER has been fined $1450 after a police search of her Wandal home led to the discovery of drug utensils and incriminating phone messages.

Jasmine Diane Vrybergen, 31, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of failing to appear in court, one of possessing three pipes, one of possessing drug utensils and one of possessing an explosive.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police searched Vrybergen's home at 6.30am on March 1 and discovered the items in her bedroom upstairs.

He said her mobile phone contained SMSs and images related to drugs.

Vrybergen told the court she had since acquired a referral to Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services from her doctor for counselling.

No convictions were recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Local mum's push to fix NDIS after 1.5 year struggle

    premium_icon Local mum's push to fix NDIS after 1.5 year struggle

    Health She had two folders overflowing with bureaucratic correspondence.

    Mobile trailer cutting their way through business

    premium_icon Mobile trailer cutting their way through business

    News Ms Walker sold her home in order to build her dream business

    Local teen thrilled to bring 'powerful' story to Rocky

    premium_icon Local teen thrilled to bring 'powerful' story to Rocky

    News Beloved classic to be brought to life through theatre

    Fire crews working to contain North Rocky grass fire

    Fire crews working to contain North Rocky grass fire

    News Crews battling blaze near Frenchmans Creek