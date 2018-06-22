Phone gives away crim

MESSAGES on a mobile phone discussing a drug purchase led to the arrest of a man.

When police checked messages on Kayne Anthony Richards' phone, they found a discussion with his mother about buying a half ball of methamphetamines.

Richards, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 8 to 13 drug-related charges.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said a search was carried out on August 31 at the home Richards shared with an unnamed co-offender. Police found a grinder head with marijuana in it, 8.9g of marijuana in the kitchen, a pipe, a bong, a grinder, three scales and four glass pipes with meth residue.

Mr Fox said a forensic investigation of Richards's mobile phone revealed an SMS conversation between the defendant and his mother about the purchase of an "HB” - a half ball of meth.

They also found $760 in his wallet suspected to be the proceeds of drug sales.

On November 22 police raided Richards' home while he was on bail for the August drug charges and found less than a gram of marijuana, a further gram in two clip seal bags, a bong, grinder, cone piece and a glass pipe.

After he failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued, police fond Richards holding onto a glass bong.

They also found 4g of marijuana hidden in a couch along with a water pipe and glass pipe.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Richards had lost two brothers in the past five years - one murdered in 2013 and the other killed in a hit-and-run in 2015.

"He only has one brother left,” he said.

Mr Lammersdorf said Richards' mother was a drug addict and he grew up around violence.

He said Richards started smoking marijuana when he was 14 and moved on to meth when he was 18 or 19.

Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced Richards to 12 months' jail and declared 54 days pre-sentence custody with parole release set for July 16.

"It is concerning you continue to commit offences while on parole and on bail,” Mr Morrow said.