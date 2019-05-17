Phone outage hits Carnarvon Gorge

Canarvon Gorge has been without basic landline phone coverage since May 9 and an expected two week wait for a resolution.

CARNARVON Gorge has been thrown into the dark ages without basic landline phone coverage since May 9 and an expected two week wait for a resolution.

On Thursday, a critically ill staff member at Takarakka Bush resort was unable to be helped due to the outage.

Manager Amanda Porter attempted to contact the Royal Flying Doctors Service and 000, but the phone line was cut on multiple occasions before medical help was able to be arranged.

"We are not a third world country, although we are expected to be satisfied with third world technology and it is not feasible to be in this current predicament for business, for safety or sanity,” she said.

"During the outage, our four business lines have been diverted to my personal mobile, which receives intermittent coverage in one corner of our busy office space.

"Carnarvon Gorge is a key tourism attraction for the region and I cannot accept that the level of remoteness can be deemed as unfeasible to deserve the basic service of up to date technology for telecommunication.”

About 200 customers are being affected in the Carnarvon and Rolleston areas due to the failure of transmission hardware on the radio link phone line, which relies on 1980s technology.

Without a redundancy system, the outage is expected to be in place until May 23 while Telstra waits for the required 'emergency' equipment to arrive.

Rural Radiotelephone Service provides basic, analogue communications service between locations deemed so remote that traditional wireline service or service by other means is not feasible.

Takarakka Bush Resort lies in the heart of Carnarvon Gorge and welcomes up to 65,000 visitors per year.

Ms Porter said without adequate communication the business was "suffering more each day as this saga draws on”.

"While Carnarvon Gorge is in its absolute prime, and Takarakka's caravan park would normally be at peak, occupancy has dropped significantly as visitors have found it too hard to book and continue on past,” she said.

General manager of Capricorn Enterprise Mary Carroll said just because Carnarvon Gorge was considered geographically remote, didn't mean it should receive sub-standard attention.

"This is not just about our tourism businesses losing much needed revenue, it is about the safety of our visitors too,” she said.

Telstra did not respond before deadline.