Phone outage sparks evacuation fears as floods threaten

MOUNT Morgan residents feared they could miss vital emergency warnings amid flooding fears, after a week-long outage from telco giant Optus.

Evelin Macaskill said although she was out of the danger zone around the No. 7 Dam, many residents downstream relied on service from Optus and could have missed alerts to evacuate as the dam threatened to spill overnight Wednesday.

The mother of seven was concerned she had no access to emergency calls, voice, text or data services since Saturday.

Mid-week, Evelin drove in to Rockhampton to find out when she could expect the outage to be fixed and was told it would only take a few days.

Yesterday, she called the company again only to be told there had been a delay in inspecting infrastructure in Mount Morgan as a result of flooding in Central Queensland.

Signal in the Mount Morgan area is patchy and Evelin said many residents relied on Optus and now had no contact with others and the potential to be cut off from Rockahmpton as the Fitzroy River continues to rise.

While luckily the No. 7 Dam fell and no flooding to homes occurred, Evelin said the outcome could have been very different.

”They were going to send SMS alerts for people to evacuate if it came to that,” she said.

"A lot of people are on the Optus network so they would have to rely on police or emergency services door knocking to know when to leave.

"That was quite a big issue, that they wouldn't get alerts to vacate.”

Thursday afternoon, an Optus spokesperson said the company was investigating disruptions to voice, text and data services in Mount Morgan.

"Optus technicians are awaiting permission to access the site so they can investigate the cause of the issue and work to restore services,” they said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers understanding.”