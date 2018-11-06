Phone service cuts leave resort reeling

Dolphin Heads Resort general manager Lyn Ishenko is frustrated her business has gone without phone service for 12 days.

A MACKAY holiday resort manager is angry and frustrated the business is still without a phone service, 12 days after all communication links were unexpectedly disconnected.

Dolphin Heads Resort general manager Lyn Ischenko said the issue had cost the resort thousands of dollars and was no closer to being resolved.

Ms Ischenko said she had been told an application had been made by an unknown party to change their Internet Service Provider (ISP).

That application had prompted Telstra to disconnect the resort's internet and phone service, she said, which had forced management to find new ways to communicate with potential guests.

Management has been told by Telstra that the problem would take 3-5 business days to be resolved, she said.

The resort's internet service was reconnected through an IT specialist but Ms Ischenko said the cuts continued to have a huge impact on the business.

"At the restaurant here we usually get a full house on Saturday nights ... last Saturday we only had around one or two tables booked," she said.

"We've lost thousands of dollars. At one stage we had guests turning up because they had booked online; however, we can't see those bookings because we couldn't access our internet".

Ms Ischeknko said she was aware of other parts of Mackay, including Rural View, with similar issues.

"It's just frustrating at the moment to try and deliver a service to our guests and customers. We will be asking for compensation once the issue has been resolved."