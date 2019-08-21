Menu
MOBILE SERVICE: There has been a lot of controversy for a telecommunication tower at Struck Oil.
Council News

Phone tower splits councillors on height limit

vanessa jarrett
by
21st Aug 2019 8:00 AM
IT WAS four councillors against three on the highly debated telecommunications towers at Struck Oil.

The Rockhampton Regional Council chamber was again filled with residents on Tuesday for another hearing on the height of the tower.

Lodged in November last year, the development application is for a telecommunications facility to be built at 346A Archer Rd, Mount Morgan.

The first officer recommendation was that condition 2.4, which stated "the tower height is limited to 35m above natural ground level”, be removed from the application.

Telstra's plans include a 52.8m-tall tower as the maximum height of nearby trees is 30m - thus delivering a 22.8m protrusion above the surrounding canopy.

The second recommendation was to issue a negotiated decision notice. The first motion was lost and a second motion sought.

Councillors Tony Williams, Neil Fisher, Rose Swadling and Drew Wickerson voted for the higher limit, while councillors Ellen Smith, Cherie Rutherford and Margaret Strelow voted to keep the 35m limit.

A motion was passed that the tower could be built to the height of 52.8m.

