Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HERE TO HELP: Capricorn Enterprise boss Mary Carroll says help for businesses is just a phone call away.
HERE TO HELP: Capricorn Enterprise boss Mary Carroll says help for businesses is just a phone call away.
Business

Phones running hot as CQ businesses call out for help

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
1st Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARY Carroll’s phone has not stopped ringing for the past three weeks.

The CEO of Capricorn Enterprise said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was like nothing Central Queensland had experienced before and previous droughts, floods, fires and cyclones didn’t come close in comparison.

Ms Carroll is working around the clock at her East St office in Rockhampton along with other staff, albeit with distancing measures in place.

“It’s like living in a Stephen King novel isn’t it?”Ms Carroll said.

“I’ve been on the phone constantly for the past three weeks.”

Capricorn Enterprise is a not-for-profit, apolitical, membership-based organisation.

It is one of Queensland’s 13 official membership-based ­regional tourism organisations representing a large part of CQ from the Central Highlands in the west to the Keppel Islands in the east.

The organisation provides economic development support to regional industry in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast, acting as an independent voice for the business community.

In tough times like these, Ms Carroll said she wanted people to know that she was also happy to provide emotional support or whatever support she could.

“The uncertainty is something that everyone is trying to grapple with,” Ms Carroll said.

“While everyone appreciates the Prime Minister doesn’t have a crystal ball, businesses are telling me loud and clear, if only we had a definitive date to work towards, that would provide them some hope and structure.

“The big challenge for us right now, is we don’t have any definitive timeline.

“That is causing additional stress and unrest.

“No-one is blaming the government.

“And businesses understand that we are in uncharted waters.

“My job is to stay strong for them and as a business leader they lean on me for support.

“That’s why my phone won’t stop because they just need someone to talk to.

“I tell them we’re here for them and we’ve sent them a copious amount of information.

“We’ll keep doing that and we’re here for anyone who needs to talk.”

Ms Carroll said there was a dedicated COVID-19 section on the Capricorn Enterprise website which was being updated daily with information for businesses.

capricorn enterprise coronavirusrockhampton covid-19 mary carroll rockhampton economy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandma slaps DV on son, complains she can’t see grandson

        premium_icon Grandma slaps DV on son, complains she can’t see grandson

        Crime A MAN has been placed on a Good Behaviour Bond for four months after breaching a domestic violence order.

        Election update: Still too close to call in Livingstone

        premium_icon Election update: Still too close to call in Livingstone

        News Livingstone Shire Council election results are still being tallied as postal votes...

        Adorable method to curb COVID-19 boredom

        premium_icon Adorable method to curb COVID-19 boredom

        Community As families struggle to entertain their little ones during self-isolation, an...

        RRC VOTES: the count so far

        premium_icon RRC VOTES: the count so far

        Politics Catch up on there the Rockhampton Regional Council election is at.