Photo competition captures glimpse of life on the land

Rolleston photographer Trina Patterson took out third place of the 2020 Rural Aid Spirit of the Bush Photo Competition with her image, which captured the caring hand of a child, gently urging the cows into the night yard on the Stock Route. Photo: Trina Patterson

Photographers of all ages and abilities have the chance to share a glimpse of life on the land through their best snaps.

Rural Aid has launched its Spirit of the Bush photography competition for 2021, with winning photographs turned into a beautiful 2022 calendar.

Last year, Rolleston’s Trina Patterson took out third place with a mustering photo, which she said was taken as the drought was “sinking its teeth into Queensland”.

More than 700 great photos were submitted in 2020, which CEO John Warlters said made it tough to judge.

“The creative talent in the bush is outstanding and I’m always blown away by the images Rural Aid is sent,” Mr Warlters said.

“Last time we ran this competition, most photographs poignantly depicted the heartbreaking reality of drought.

“I hope that this time round, all of our farmers have been given the chance to capture some happier pictures.

“I’m excited to see green shoots, frolics in the rain and fattened livestock.”

A panel of judges will determine the best bush snaps based on 12 categories.

Farming Generations

Drought

Fire

Flood

Life On A Farm

Farm Animals

Rural Women

Rural Men

Outback Kids

Rural Landscapes

Man’s Best Friend

Small Towns

Competition winners will be awarded a feature in the 2022 calendar, which will be available for purchase, and a Rural Aid prize pack.

Photos can be submitted here until 5pm on May 31. Visit the Rural Aid website for more information.