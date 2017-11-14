PHOTO GALLERY: 160 in swim at Tropic of Capricorn meet

Rocky City's Lachlan Kuss explodes from the blocks at the Tropic of Capricorn swim meet in Rockhampton.

Rocky City's Lachlan Kuss explodes from the blocks at the Tropic of Capricorn swim meet in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK111117aswimmin

SWIMMING: Ty Hartwell was the only swimmer to break a Central Queensland record at the annual Tropic of Capricorn meet at the weekend.

The Rocky City swimmer clocked 2:08.45 in the 200m backstroke final, shaving more than a second off the long-standing record held by former Australian swimmer Ashley Anderson.

Despite relatively cool conditions at the two-day meet at Rockhampton's 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, Ty set the pool on fire.

He won the 10 events he contested, swimming six age and two open national qualifying times on the way, and also took out the hotly contested Skins event in his age group.

Ty was crowned the 15-16 years boys age champion, won the Swim of the Meet for his record-breaking effort and was also named Swimmer of the Meet.

A field of 160 swimmers raced for a share of the $10,000 in prizes on offer at the meet, co-hosted by CQ Aquajets and the Emu Park Swimming Club.

The event also had an international flavour, with members of the Czech youth team competing.

Fourteen clubs were represented but it was Rocky City that took out the aggregate points trophy for the fourth year in a row.

It scored 1045 points, more than double that of second-placed Caribeae. The Czech team, Cesky Plavcu, was third.

Caribeae's Koda Milburn won the encouragement award. Allan Reinikka ROK111117aswimmin

Caribeae young gun Koda Milburn had a meet to remember, winning the 9-10 years boys age champion and taking out the encouragement award.

Rocky City's Emily Sattler raced away with the 800m trophy, while Czech swimmer Tomas Chocholaty grabbed the 1500m trophy.

It has been another big year for Ty, who was named in Swimming Australia's Talent ID Team.

That inclusion has him in contention for selection in the Australian team for next year's Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires and the Junior Pan Pacs in Fiji.

Dad Scott said Ty's hard work was reaping rewards.

In March next year, he will swim in the in the 200m butterfly, 200m backstroke, 100m backstroke and the 400m individual medley at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games trials.

Rocky City's Ty Hartwell won the Swim of the Meet and was named Swimmer of the Meet. CONTRIBUTED

Scott said a major contributor to his son's success had been his combination with coach Shane Kingston.

"Ty has been swimming with Shane since he was eight. That consistency of coaching has been really important.

"You've got to have a good coach behind you and Shane is definitely that.

"He never rushes things and he's a firm believer that when you are old enough you will be good enough.”

Shane marvels at Ty's dedication to the sport.

"He's out of bed at 4.30 every morning. He swims before school and after school and he never complains.

"He was always a little fella when he was younger and he had to work hard to keep up with the big kids.

"I think that's helped him develop a really good work ethic and another thing swimming has taught him is time management.

"He's very good at managing his sport and his school work.

"People in swimming circles don't begrudge him his success because they see how hard he works, and it's very satisfying to see the hard work paying off for him.”

TROPIC OF CAPRICORN TROPHY WINNERS

Swim of the Meet: Ty Hartwell (Rocky City)

Swimmer of the Meet: Ty Hartwell (Rocky City)

Encouragement Award: Koda Milburn (Caribeae)

Points Aggregate: Rocky City

800m Trophy: Emily Sattler (Rocky City)

1500m Trophy: Tomas Chocholaty (Cesky Plavcu, Czech Republic)

AGE CHAMPIONS

9-10 years: Girls, Marlee Chopping (Rocky City); boys, Koda Milburn (Caribeae)

11-12 years: Girls, Emma Doherty (Emu Park); boys, Liam Rose (Rocky City)

13-14 years: Girls, Lucy Busby (Rocky City); boys, Cameron Clark (Rocky City)

15-16 years: Girls, Emilee Burness (Caribeae); boys, Ty Hartwell (Rocky City)

17 and over: Girls, Marketa Navratilova (Cesky Plavcu); boys, Miroslav Soukup (Cesky Plavcu)