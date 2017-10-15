PHOTO GALLERY: 230 swimmers at Beef City meet

IN THE SWIM: Thomas Draper powers through the water at the Caribeae Swimming Club's Beef City meet at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

SWIMMING: Rocky City duo Ty Hartwell and Miranda Chopping were on fire at the weekend, taking out the Top Gun titles at the Caribeae Swimming Club's annual Beef City meet.

A field of 230 swimmers from Central Queensland descended on Rockhampton's 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre on Saturday for a day of frenetic competition.

Hartwell stormed home in a time of 25.19 to take the boys title from fellow Rocky City swimmer Matthew Richardson (25.52), while Chopping (29.36) edged out Emu Park's Emma Doherty (30.85).

Meet director Michael Borg said the event was a huge success and had attracted 20 more swimmers than last year.

"It was a fantastic day and everything ran smoothly,” he said.

"There were certainly a few meet records broken and there were a lot of kids who did PBs, including Matthew Richardson who smashed one of his by more than 10 seconds.

"It was also good to see kids from a number of different clubs taking out age champion titles and earning prize money in the Speed Machine races.

"We thank Lane 4 Aquatics for their support and the work they do preparing the facility and all our sponsors because without them we couldn't stage the events that we do.”

Borg said the Beef City meet, the first carnival of the season, gave competitors a good idea of where they were at early in their preparation.

Rocky City led the way with nine of its swimmers crowned age champions, while Caribeae had four.

AGE CHAMPIONS

8 year girls Reagan Copsey (Gladstone); boys Sam Spearing (Western Suburbs)

9 year girls Marlee Chopping (Rocky City); boys Koda Milburn (Caribeae)

10 year girls Taylor Brock (Rocky City); boys Lachlan Kuss (Rocky City)

11 year girls Taryn Roberts (Rocky City); boys Andre Smith (Rocky City)

12 year girls Jaylee McMahon (Caribeae); boys Thomas Staines (Western Suburbs)

13 year girls Miranda Chopping (Rocky City); boys Coby Richardson (Gladstone)

14 year girls Lucy Busby (Rocky City); boys Joshua Jones (UQswimclub)

15 year girls Taylor Heid (Biloela); boys Joe Milburn (Caribeae)

16 year girls Kayla Osborne (Caribeae); boys Ty Hartwell (Rocky City)

17 year girls Katie Rafter (Barcaldine); boys Matthew Richardson (Rocky City)