PHOTO GALLERY: 58 competitors at Fitzroy Frogs event

Gracie Wellspring on her way to victory in the female enticer triathlon. Allan Reinikka ROK121117atri6

TRIATHLON: Scott Kean and Rochelle Stenhouse raced to victory in the male and female sprint triathlons yesterday.

A field of 58 competitors turned out for the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club's second event of the season at Emu Park.

Gusty conditions prompted organisers to switch the swim leg from Main Beach to Fisherman's Beach but the remainder of the course remained unchanged.

Frogs' president Craig McCormack said he was happy with the numbers and the feedback about the course was positive.

"The bike and the run legs have been well received because of the variety. There's a nice mix of terrain and there's rises through the bike ride and plenty of cornering which means you really have to ride the course,” he said.

"If you're a little more competitive, then you have the opportunity to put in and get some real reward for your effort on this course.”

FULL STRIDE: Scott Kean won the male sprint triathlon at Emu Park yesterday. Allan Reinikka ROK121117atri7

McCormack said there were several visitors in the field, including a family from Blackwater.

"We're getting a lot of junior participation at the moment, and the other aspect that's really pleasing is that we have families, mum, dad and the kids taking part as well,” he said.

"Triathlon does present an opportunity for the whole family to get involved because there is something for everyone.

"The other pleasing thing is that a lot of the younger competitors come from running or cycling backgrounds. Triathlon is a new challenge but they can bring some skills from the sports they are already familiar with.”

The Frogs' next triathlon is at Tannum Sands on Sunday, December 3.

RESULTS

Sprint triathlon: male: Scott Kean 1, Joshua Williams 2, Lachlan Blake 3; female: Rochelle Stenhouse 1, Helen Mclennan 2, Brittany Hooton 3

Enticer triathlon: male: Brodie Williams 1, Riley Denham 2, Ulrich Kruger 3; female: Gracie Wellspring 1, Olivia Busby 2, Tracey Prince 3

Enticer duathlon: male, Rodney Enkelmann 1, James Armstrong 2, Stuart Harvey 3; female: Sally Adamski 1, Shannon Seierup 2, Tara Wilson 3

Aquathlon enticer: female, Louise Miller 1